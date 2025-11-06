Technology News
Top OTT Releases of the Week (Nov 3 - Nov 9): Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mirai Hindi, and More

Check out some of the top OTT releases for this week, including Maharani Season 4, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mirai Hindi version, and more.

Updated: 6 November 2025 13:25 IST
Top OTT Releases of the Week (Nov 3 - Nov 9): Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mirai Hindi, and More

OTT platforms are ready with a new set of series and movies for the upcoming weekend

Highlights
  • New OTT Releases are set to land on digital screens
  • Top releases include Maharani Season 4, Baramulla, Maxton Hall Season 2
  • Streaming platforms include Zee5, Prime Video, Netflix, etc
As another week rolls in, your favourite OTT platforms are ready to buzz your digital screens with some fresh and most anticipated releases. This week have some great new releases, including the fourth season of Maharani on SonyLIV along with a new gripping thriller Baramulla on Netflix. Moreover, we also have The Fantastic Four: The First Steps streaming on JioHotstar and Maxton Season 2 on Prime Video. That being said, the streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5, and more are ready to light up your screens for this week. So, if you are still wondering what to watch this week, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in-depth about the top OTT releases this week on multiple OTT platforms. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases of the Week

Maharani Season 4

  • Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Sony LIV
  • Genre: Political Drama
  • Cast: Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pramod Pathak

Inspired by the political events during the 1990s, Maharani Season 4 will revolve around Rani Bhart (portrayed by Huma Queresh), where she is set to challenge the Prime Minister, only to showcase her power and secure her state of Bihar. The season will explore her journey post-moving to Delhi and indulging in political battles, while executing her power strategically. The sequences are expected to be intense and packed with political drama.

Baramulla

  • Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Supernatural Horror, Thriller
  • Cast: Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli, Masoom Mumtaz Khan

Written and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Baramulla is a psychological mystery thriller film that follows DSP Ridwaan Sayyed (Manav Kaul), an honest police officer, who takes on the case of missing girls in the Baramulla valley. As he delves deep into the case, the mystery deepens, and he uncovers some of the shocking truths of the valley. The case becomes more complex when his children begin to encounter eerie experiences. What unfolds next is beyond words.

Thode Door Thode Paas

  • Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Pankaj Kapoor, Mona Singh, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sartaaj Kakkar

This family drama is a modern take on the importance of conversations within the family. The family patriarch of the Mehtas, Pankaj Kapoor, will challenge the members of his family to go on a social detox, where everyone will have to give up their phones for the next six months. The person who successfully does it will then be rewarded with a sum of Rs 1 crore. As the family takes up the challenge, they will certainly begin coming closer to each other and will rediscover what was lost.

Bad Girl

  • Release Date: Nov 4th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Anjali Sivaraman, Hridhu Haroon, Sashank Bommireddipalli, Tejeenthan Arunasalam

Written and directed by Varsha Bharath, Bad Girl centers around a young woman whose life is complicated in her pursuit to obtain freedom, while facing conservative societal norms, strict parents, and failed relationships. The film has been divided into three segments, where the initial one begins with her school years, while the other surrounds her college days, and lastly, it focuses on her late twenties.

Mirai (Hindi Dubbed)

  • Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Mythological, Drama
  • Cast: Manoj Kumar Manchu, Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Jagapatghi Babu, Shriya Saran

Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, revolves around a carefree scrap collector named Ved, who hails from Hyderabad and is believed to be a descendant of the guardian of sacred scriptures, which were hidden by Emperor Ashoka. On the other hand, Mahabir Lamba, a dangerous sorcerer, is seeking those nine grandhas (scriptures) to attain immortality and rule the world. That's when the quest to safeguard the world begins, when Ved gets the guidance from Sanyasini.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

  • Release Date: Nov 5th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a Superhero adventure movie that follows the Fantastic Four - Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johny Storm, and Ben Grimm - after their space voyage goes wrong. They are exposed to cosmic radiation that further grants them superpowers. Together, they must save Earth from a dangerous space god called Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

Frankenstein

  • Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi
  • Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christopher Waltz

Written and directed by Guillermo Del Toro, an Academy Award winner, this movie follows a brilliant but egotistical scientist named Victor Frankenstein, who undertakes a monstrous experiment in which he brings the dead to life. His tragic creation further escalates threats and horror.

Maxton Hall Season 2

  • Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Romance, Drama
  • Cast: Damian Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten, Sonja Weiber, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo

Maxton Hall season 2 will pick up right after the death of James's mother. This season, the viewers will witness the epic journey of James, where he has to deal with grief while handling the pressure from the family to take over the business. Along with this, he shall win his love back, as Ruby will focus on protecting her peace and establishing her career.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
First Copy Season 2 Amazon MX Player Nov 5th, 2025
Despicable Me 4 JioHotstar Nov 5th, 2025
All Her Fault JioHotstar Nov 7th, 2025
Kiss Aha Tamil Nov 7th, 2025
Pluribus Apple TV+ Nov 7th, 2025
The Hack Lionsgate Play Nov 7th, 2025
As You Stood By Netflix Nov 7th, 2025
Telusu Kada Netflix Nov 7th, 2025
Ek Chatur Naar Netflix Nov 7th, 2025
Sesame Street Netflix Nov 10th, 2025
Gadgets 360 Staff
Airtel Begins Transition to Dual 5G Network in India as Telco Prepares 5G Advanced Rollout
Nintendo Store App Launched for iOS, Android to Simplify eShop Shopping

