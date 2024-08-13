NASA has officially concluded the NEOWISE (Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) mission, marking the end of a significant chapter in planetary defence. Originally launched as WISE (Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) in December 2009, the mission's primary goal was to scan the entire infrared sky over seven months. After completing this mission, NASA extended the spacecraft's operations under the name NEOWISE, shifting its focus to detecting and tracking asteroids and comets, particularly those that could pose a threat to Earth.

NEOWISE Helped in Creating All-Sky Maps for the Scientific Community

Throughout its extended mission, NEOWISE exceeded expectations in its contributions to planetary defence. The spacecraft detected over 3,000 near-Earth objects, including 215 that were first-time discoveries, as per NASA report. Additionally, NEOWISE identified 25 new comets, one of which, comet C/2020 F3, became visible to the naked eye during the summer of 2020. By the time of its decommissioning, NEOWISE had captured an astounding 1.45 million infrared measurements of more than 44,000 solar system objects, creating comprehensive all-sky maps that will serve the scientific community for years to come.

The decision to end the NEOWISE mission was driven by the spacecraft's gradual descent to a lower orbit. Increased solar activity heated the Earth's upper atmosphere, resulting in greater drag on the satellite. Without a propulsion system to maintain its orbit, NEOWISE was expected to re-enter and burn up in Earth's atmosphere by late 2024.

Throughout its operational life, NEOWISE provided critical data that significantly enhanced NASA's understanding of the near-Earth environment. Its findings have not only expanded knowledge but have also laid the groundwork for future missions. One such mission is the NEO Surveyor, an upcoming infrared space telescope specifically designed to detect some of the most elusive near-Earth objects, including dark asteroids and comets that reflect little visible light.

As NASA bids farewell to the NEOWISE mission, the agency celebrates its success and looks forward to the future of planetary defence. The legacy of NEOWISE will continue, providing a solid foundation for ongoing efforts to monitor and understand objects that approach Earth. This mission's contributions will be invaluable as new technologies and missions build on the knowledge gained from NEOWISE.