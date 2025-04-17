NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, commercial companies, and academic institutions together are developing the first space-based quantum sensors for gravitational measurement. Two groups of very cold rubidium atoms will be used as weights for the Quantum Gravity Gradiometer Pathfinder (QGGPf) instrument, ensuring accurate measurements over long periods. Measuring gravity with a volume of 0.3 cubic yards (0.25 cubic meters) and weighing just over 275 pounds (125 kg), the instrument will be smaller and lighter than conventional space-based gravity instruments.

Quantum sensors offer enormous promise for sensitivity; estimates suggest they could be as much as ten times more sensitive in tracking gravity than conventional sensors. Approved to begin at the end of the decade, the technology validation project aims to test novel atomic-scale atomic manipulation of interactions between light and matter. To progress the sensor head technology and the laser optical system, NASA is working with small companies. The QGGPf instrument could lead to planetary science and fundamental physics applications.

NASA's Quantum Gravity Sensor to Reveal Earth's Subsurface

According to a NASA post, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, private companies, and academic institutions are developing the first space-based quantum sensor for measuring gravity. This mission, supported by NASA's Earth Science Technology Office (ESTO), will pave the way for groundbreaking observations of everything from petroleum reserves to global supplies of fresh water. Its gravitational field is dynamic and changing every day as geologic processes distribute mass throughout its surface. Sensitive instruments called gravity gradiometers can map the subtleties of Earth's gravitational field and link them to belowground structures such as mineral deposits and aquifers.

The Quantum Gravity Gradiometer Pathfinder (QGGPf) instrument will use two clouds of ultracold rubidium atoms as test masses. The difference in acceleration between these matter waves will measure the difference in acceleration between these matter waves to locate gravitational anomalies. This system allows for space-based gravity measurements to remain accurate over long periods and is smaller and lighter than traditional space-based gravity instruments.

NASA Tests Atomic-Scale Tech to Advance Space Sensors and Earth Science

The main purpose of this technology validation mission is to test a collection of novel technologies for manipulating interactions between light and matter at the atomic scale. With JPL partnering with AOSense and Infleqtion to enhance sensor head technology and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center working with Vector Atomic to advance the laser optical system, the project involves notable partnerships between NASA and a few quantum-focused entrepreneurs.

Ultimately, the findings of this Pathfinder project might increase our capacity to explore Earth, understand far-off worlds, and value the role gravity plays in creating the universe.