Technology News
English Edition

NASA Prepares to Launch First Quantum Sensor for Measuring Gravity from Orbit

NASA is sending a quantum gravity sensor into space to monitor Earth's gravitational field with unprecedented precision.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 April 2025 10:45 IST
NASA Prepares to Launch First Quantum Sensor for Measuring Gravity from Orbit

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA and partners are developing quantum sensors for space-based gravity measurement

Highlights
  • NASA to launch first space-based quantum gravity sensor
  • Sensor uses cold atom interferometry for ultra-precise data
  • Could enhance Earth monitoring and climate science
Advertisement

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, commercial companies, and academic institutions together are developing the first space-based quantum sensors for gravitational measurement. Two groups of very cold rubidium atoms will be used as weights for the Quantum Gravity Gradiometer Pathfinder (QGGPf) instrument, ensuring accurate measurements over long periods. Measuring gravity with a volume of 0.3 cubic yards (0.25 cubic meters) and weighing just over 275 pounds (125 kg), the instrument will be smaller and lighter than conventional space-based gravity instruments.

Quantum sensors offer enormous promise for sensitivity; estimates suggest they could be as much as ten times more sensitive in tracking gravity than conventional sensors. Approved to begin at the end of the decade, the technology validation project aims to test novel atomic-scale atomic manipulation of interactions between light and matter. To progress the sensor head technology and the laser optical system, NASA is working with small companies. The QGGPf instrument could lead to planetary science and fundamental physics applications.

NASA's Quantum Gravity Sensor to Reveal Earth's Subsurface

According to a NASA post, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, private companies, and academic institutions are developing the first space-based quantum sensor for measuring gravity. This mission, supported by NASA's Earth Science Technology Office (ESTO), will pave the way for groundbreaking observations of everything from petroleum reserves to global supplies of fresh water. Its gravitational field is dynamic and changing every day as geologic processes distribute mass throughout its surface. Sensitive instruments called gravity gradiometers can map the subtleties of Earth's gravitational field and link them to belowground structures such as mineral deposits and aquifers.

The Quantum Gravity Gradiometer Pathfinder (QGGPf) instrument will use two clouds of ultracold rubidium atoms as test masses. The difference in acceleration between these matter waves will measure the difference in acceleration between these matter waves to locate gravitational anomalies. This system allows for space-based gravity measurements to remain accurate over long periods and is smaller and lighter than traditional space-based gravity instruments.

NASA Tests Atomic-Scale Tech to Advance Space Sensors and Earth Science

The main purpose of this technology validation mission is to test a collection of novel technologies for manipulating interactions between light and matter at the atomic scale. With JPL partnering with AOSense and Infleqtion to enhance sensor head technology and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center working with Vector Atomic to advance the laser optical system, the project involves notable partnerships between NASA and a few quantum-focused entrepreneurs.

Ultimately, the findings of this Pathfinder project might increase our capacity to explore Earth, understand far-off worlds, and value the role gravity plays in creating the universe.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Earth, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Shares Detailed Mosaic of the Sombrero Galaxy
Asus TUF Gaming A14 Refreshed With Up to Ryzen AI 7 Processor and GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

Related Stories

NASA Prepares to Launch First Quantum Sensor for Measuring Gravity from Orbit
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Rear Camera Details Revealed in New Teasers
  2. Latest OTT Releases: When and What to Watch this Weekend
  3. iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to This 'Significant' Cost Increase
  4. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Price in India Announced
  6. JWST Might Have Revealed New Signs of Alien Life on Nearby Exoplanet
  7. Itel A95 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  8. Asus Refreshes TUF Gaming A14 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU
  9. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  10. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Arrive on This Date in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Wars Outlaws' A Pirate's Fortune Expansion Arrives in May; Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Announced
  2. iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to 'Significant' Cost Increase From Adopting TSMC's 2nm Process, Tipster Claims
  3. Signs of Alien Life Detected on Nearby Exoplanet Using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
  4. Grok Gets New Memory Feature to Offer Personalised Replies Based on Past Chats
  5. Moto G86 Design Renders Leak Online; Likely to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit
  6. Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Offer 5,800mAh Battery, IP69 Rating
  7. Google Pixel 9a Is Now Eligible for Android 16 Beta Programme
  8. NASA Curiosity Rover Potentially Deciphers Mars’ Missing Carbonate Mystery
  9. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Camera Details Teased; to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  10. Mario Kart World Direct Details New Courses, Characters and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »