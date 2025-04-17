Technology News
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Shares Detailed Mosaic of the Sombrero Galaxy

The Hubble Space Telescope reveals a new image of the Sombrero Galaxy, indicating its unique formation and merger with another galaxy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 April 2025 10:45 IST
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Shares Detailed Mosaic of the Sombrero Galaxy

Photo Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, K. Noll

Hubble marked its 35th anniversary with a new image of the Sombrero Galaxy

Highlights
  • Hubble provides a new, detailed view of the Sombrero Galaxy
  • The Sombrero galaxy is found to have metal-rich stars
  • The new imaging technique showcases the formation of its shape
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, on its 35th anniversary, reprocessed a detailed image of the Sombrero Galaxy (Messier 104) on April 11, shared by the European Space Agency. This improvised image, generated from numerous Hubble images, signals fine dust structures, the luminous galactic nucleus with a backdrop occupied by stars and various distant galaxies. This mosaic, taken from the updated data and refined processing techniques, makes it a significant upgrade to previous Hubble observations. This release marks a milestone in the so-far legacy of the Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing the evolution of modern techniques and escalation into archival space imagery.

Research and Discovery

Katie Noll and other scientists of the European Space Agency worked in collaboration with NASA using the Hubble Space Telescope. New imaging technology and methods were used to build upon the original Hubble image released in October 2003. On November 25, 2024, the James Webb Space Telescope also offered a fresh image and perspective on the galaxy, further enriching the research.
The Sombrero Galaxy is located about 30 million light years away in the Virgo constellation and is renowned for its unique shape that resembles a sombrero hat. Its sharp and edgy orientation, titled just six degrees, throws a dramatic view with a dust-laced disc and a brightening central bulge.

Structure and Star Formation

In terms of star formation, the Sombrero Galaxy is visually rich but surprisingly calm. Within its dusty disc, less than one solar mass is transformed into stars every year. This galaxy is so silent that even its massive black hole, with a weight of nine billion solar masses, stays inactive or dormant. Looking into the structure of the galaxy, it is baffling as it displays the classic disc of spiral galaxies.
However, it also features a halo and bump similar to those of elliptical galaxies. This uneven combination leaves scientists unsure of whether it should be kept in the category of elliptical or somewhere in between.

Future Exploration

The crucial part is analysing the chemical composition of stars in the galaxy's halo. In the precise measurements done by Hubble there revealed an astonishing presence of metal-rich stars was revealed in its outer region. Researchers believe that the Sombrero Galaxy could have blended with other large galaxies billions of years ago, resulting in the mysterious hybrid structure observed in the present.

Scientists are looking forward to fusing Hubble's optical data with infrared imaging from the James Webb Space Telescope for future investigation of the galaxy's structure. This multi-wavelength research could unleash deeper insights about its formation and clarify how galaxy mergers can shape its evolution.

 

Comments

