NASA Unveils Plans for Lunar Nuclear Reactor by 2030 Amid Rising Moon Race

NASA will deploy a 100-kW nuclear fission reactor on the Moon by 2030.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 September 2025 20:57 IST
NASA Unveils Plans for Lunar Nuclear Reactor by 2030 Amid Rising Moon Race

Photo Credit: ESA

An illustration of a lunar base made from inflatable habitats

Highlights
  • NASA targets lunar south pole for 2030 nuclear reactor mission
  • Reactor promises 100-kW power for Artemis and future moon bases
  • Global rivals raise geopolitical stakes in space exploration race
Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy announced plans of building a nuclear fission reactor for deployment on the lunar surface on Aug. 5, 2025, in 2030. This bold, strategic move from the US isn't just about energy, it's a strategic move in the evolving lunar competition. With China and Russia planning their own lunar initiatives, including a power plant around mid-2030s, US leadership in energy infrastructure could translate to geopolitical influence and mission dominance. NASA might face challenges in site selection and protection of the reactor.

Selecting a proper site

According to several 1900s spacecraft observations, the craters of lunar south pole craters hold water in the form of ice, a vital resource for countries looking to set up a long-term human presence on the surface. NASA's Artemis campaign aims to return people to the moon, targeting the lunar south pole to take advantage of the water ice that is present there.

But there are serious legal and diplomatic issues: even though safety zones might be allowed under the Artemis Accords, they might effectively be de facto exclusion zones, which would raise concerns about monopolisation and territorial claims under the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. Furthermore, there is a greater chance of crowding, conflicting missions, and complicated governance due to the limited number of scientifically and resource-rich lunar sites.

Strategic Imperatives and Broader Impacts

With China and Russia planning their own lunar initiatives, including a power plant around mid-2030s, US leadership in energy infrastructure could translate to geopolitical influence and mission dominance. The initiative builds on NASA's Fission Surface Power and Kilopower prototypes, pushing from 40 kW experimental systems toward a robust 100-kW operational design . Still, analysts urge balanced governance, environmental safeguards, and international collaboration to prevent repeating Earthly conflicts on the Moon.

 

NASA, Nuclear Reactor, Space, Science
NASA Unveils Plans for Lunar Nuclear Reactor by 2030 Amid Rising Moon Race
