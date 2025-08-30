Technology News
SpaceX Starship Aces 10th Flight, Takes Major Step Toward Reusability

SpaceX’s Starship aced its 10th test flight, launching payloads, hot-staging, and splashing down intact after re-entry.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 August 2025 23:30 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

  • Starship’s 10th test saw its first-ever payload launch in orbit
  • Survived re-entry and splashed down intact in the Indian Ocean
  • Success marks major step toward reusable Moon and Mars missions
SpaceX's massive Starship rocket aced its 10th test flight on Aug. 26, 2025. In a dramatic comeback, the 400-foot stainless-steel launcher hit every target after a string of failures. SpaceX engineers noted it was “a significant step forward in developing the world's first fully reusable launch vehicle” – and indeed every major objective was met. After roaring off the pad, Starship climbed as planned, then returned mostly intact from orbit (aside from some expected chunk losses on re-entry) to splash down in the Pacific. This success is a big leap toward Elon Musk's goal of rockets that can fly again and again to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Smooth Staging, Soaring Re-entry

According to the post-launch update from SpaceX, with 33 Raptor engines, Starship rocket launched successfully. After separating from the booster and performing a controlled descent burn, it completed its hot-stage separation. Eight dummy Starlink satellites, the first payload ever carried by Starship, were later launched into space by the upper stage.

In orbit, the rocket also rekindled one of its six engines. Despite the removal of some scorched debris during the atmospheric plunge, Starship started its reentry 45 minutes after launch. The craft held together long enough to light its engines for a soft landing burn and splashdown in the Indian Ocean, even though some debris peeled off during the plunge.

Eyes on Mars and Earth Orbit

Larger Starship V3, V4 models with up to 42 Raptor engines are set to be launched by SpaceX in an effort to assist humanity in "settling Mars." In order to demonstrate their ability to reach the Red Planet, the company is also planning an uncrewed landing on Mars as early as 2026, using a minimal lander.

Every test, including Flight 10, aims to gather as much information as possible to guide the designs of the Starships of the future. In order to enable astronauts to dock Orion to a Starship in lunar orbit and ride it down to the Moon's surface, NASA has selected a variant of Starship for its Artemis lunar lander. This reusability may result in lower expenses and higher launch rates.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, Starship, Elon Musk, Mars, Science
