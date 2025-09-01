Technology News
The Bads of Bollywood follows an ambitious man and his friends giving their all to make a position in the film industry.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 September 2025 20:00 IST
The Bads of Bollywood OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Bobby Deol-Starring Series Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Bads of Bollywood is a star-studded drama with a gripping plot

  • The Bads of Bollywood is an upcoming web series
  • It has been written and directed by Aryan Khan, produced by Gauri Khan
  • Streaming starts from September 18, 2025, on Netflix
The Bads of Bollywood is an upcoming Netflix original series that is soon landing on your digital screens. Written and directed by Aryan Khan, this series has become a buzz all around after the trailer launch. It revolves around an ambitious outsider, accompanied by his friends, trying to make his place in the film industry. However, the chaos, struggle, and a lot more are over the top when it comes to the Indian film industry. Will they be able to make it?

When and Where to Watch The Bads of Bollywood Online

The Bads of Bollywood will debut on Netflix on September 18, 2025. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch this drama series.

Official Trailer and Plot

Created by Aryan Khan, this is a high-stakes Bollywood drama series that follows an ambitious young man and his friends who are trying hard to make it to the film industry. However, the stakes are higher. From uncertainty to industry chaos, they have to face it all. They have to lose a lot before winning. The plot is certainly promising and features some of the prominent personalities of the industry marking their cameo in the series, including Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, and Karan Johar.

Cast and Crew

The Bads of Bollywood features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in the lead roles. The stars are supported by Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Manish Chaudhary, Gautami Kapoor, and more. Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, and Karan Johar will also make their cameos.

This series has been produced by Gauri Khan. Significantly, the music has been composed by Ujwal Gupta, Anirudh Ravinchander, and Shashwat Sachdev.

ChatGPT Provides Answers to Harmful Prompts When Tricked With Persuasion Tactics, Researchers Say
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones, Laptops From Samsung, Apple, HP, and More Revealed

