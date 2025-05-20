Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Launch Globally in July

Nothing Phone 3 will see a global launch soon. The UK-based OEM has revealed the launch timeline of the upcoming handset but has yet to announce the exact date. Previously, Nothing Founder and CEO Carl Pei teased the expected price range of the anticipated flagship smartphone. Though we do not know much about the Nothing Phone 3 yet, it is teased to be a flagship offering. The phone is likely to bring significant upgrades over the Nothing Phone 2, which was unveiled in July 2023.

Nothing Phone 3 Launch: All We Know

The Nothing Phone 3 will launch globally in July this year, the company confirmed in a press release. Nothing claims that the upcoming smartphone will be its "first true flagship smartphone." It is said to come with "premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that genuinely levels things up." We can expect the company to reveal the design or key features of the handset in the weeks leading up to the launch.

Earlier this month, during The Android Show: I/O Edition event, Carl Pei teased that the Nothing Phone 3 will cost around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000). This is a considerably higher price range than the Rs. 44,999 launch price of the Nothing Phone 2 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

However, some online reports claim that the Nothing Phone 3 could be priced in India at around Rs. 55,000. The handset will likely carry a flagship Snapdragon chipset, a battery with 5,000mAh or higher capacity, and a triple rear camera setup, including a large primary sensor alongside a periscope telephoto shooter.

The Nothing Phone 2 carries a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 main sensor with both OIS and EIS support and a 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 ultra-wide shooter with EIS support. The handset has a 32-megapixel 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 front camera sensor. It is backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired and 5W Qi wireless charging support.