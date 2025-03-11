ISS Captures Rare Gigantic Jet, a Massive Upward Lightning Over New Orleans

A rare "gigantic jet" of lightning was captured in a newly released image taken from the International Space Station (ISS). The photograph, dated November 19, 2024, shows a powerful discharge of blue light extending from a thunderstorm, likely reaching around 50 miles (80 kilometers) above Earth's surface. The image, originally not publicised by NASA or any other space agency, surfaced after photographer Frankie Lucena identified it on the Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth website. The striking phenomenon was later shared by Spaceweather.com on February 26, bringing renewed attention to these elusive atmospheric events.

Gigantic Jet Confirmed by Analysis

According to reports, the ISS had captured four photographs of lightning around the time of the event, with only one displaying a clear upward-shooting jet. The exact location of the phenomenon remains uncertain due to cloud cover, but ISS tracking data suggests it likely occurred just off the coast of New Orleans. Gigantic jets are rarely observed, with only a limited number of documented cases since their discovery in 2001.

How Gigantic Jets Form

These towering lightning bolts occur when electrical charge distributions within a thunderstorm are disrupted, causing energy to be released upwards rather than toward the ground. The distinctive blue hue results from interactions with nitrogen in the upper atmosphere. Most gigantic jets extend into the ionosphere, the electrically charged layer of Earth's atmosphere starting around 50 miles above the surface.

Energetic Nature of Upward Lightning

Previous studies have shown that gigantic jets can carry significantly more energy than standard lightning bolts. A record-breaking event over Oklahoma in May 2018 was found to have 60 times the energy of an average strike. In addition to the main jet, faint branching red discharges, similar to sprites, can be seen in the recent ISS image, highlighting the complexity of these high-altitude electrical events.