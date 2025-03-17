Technology News
Infinix Note 50 Pro+ Live Images, Price Leaked; Said to Launch Globally on March 20

The Note 50 Pro+ 5G is said to undergo the same HyperCasting manufacturing process as the Note 50 Pro 4G.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 11:09 IST
Infinix Note 50 Pro+ Live Images, Price Leaked; Said to Launch Globally on March 20

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 50 Pro+ joins the Note 50 (pictured) and other models in the lineup

Highlights
  • Live images of the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ surface ahead of launch
  • It may come equipped with an octagonal-shaped rear camera module
  • The phone's One-Tap Infinix AI could be introduced as a standout feature
Infinix Note 50 Pro+ is said to see a global launch this week, according to a report. The handset's complete design is seen in leaked live images. The Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G was unveiled in Indonesia earlier this month alongside the Note 50 and Note 50 Pro. As per the new report, the phone will offer an “ArmorAlloy” build, a 50-megapixel periscope camera with 100x zoom, audio tuning by JBL, and One Tap Infinix AI. The phone will reportedly be launched at the Infinix AI∞ Beta event alongside the company's purported true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and a smart ring on March 20.

Infinix Note 50 Pro+ Design, Features

The folks over at GSMArena got their hands on live images of the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G. The phone's octagonal rear camera module is said to be inspired by “power and precision of high-end car intakes, the light play of diamond cutting, and Harry Winston jewellery”. As per the report, the phone offers a 50-megapixel periscope sensor with 100x zoom capability. 

In terms of design, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ is said to have an “ArmorAlloy” build with a flat frame. It is said to undergo the same HyperCasting manufacturing process as the Note 50 Pro 4G. The phone's right spine houses the power button while the volume rockers are placed on the left side.

The bottom of the handset houses the SIM tray, USB Type-C port for charging, and a “Sound by JBL” logo which confirms its audio tuning. Its opposite side is seen with the secondary microphone, an infrared (IR) blaster, and another speaker grille. Another standout feature of the Infinix handset will be a One-Tap Infinix AI which is said to simplify tasks and increase productivity.

The report suggests that the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ will be priced below $500 (roughly Rs. 43,400) in global markets. Notably, this variant was unveiled in Indonesia earlier this month although the company did not reveal its pricing at the time of launch.

Infinix Note 50 Pro+

Infinix Note 50 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2436 pixels
Infinix Note 50

Infinix Note 50

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2436 pixels
Comments

