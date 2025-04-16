Technology News
SpaceX to Launch NASA’s Resupply Mission to the International Space Station This Month

The 32nd SpaceX commercial resupply services mission to the ISS will take off on a Falcon 9 rocket.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 April 2025 12:43 IST
SpaceX to Launch NASA's Resupply Mission to the International Space Station This Month

Photo Credit: SpaceX

NASA SpaceX CRS 32 Mission ISS Commercial Resupply Services Mission Launch Date

Highlights
  • NASA’s SpaceX CRS-32 mission is to launch on April 21, 2025
  • Dragon spacecraft to deliver over 6,400 pounds of cargo to ISS
  • CRS-32 supports key experiments for future Moon and Mars missions
NASA has set the date for the next commercial resupply mission for the International Space Station (ISS), which will be carried out by Elon Musk-owned SpaceX. The launch is set for 4:15 am EDT (1:45 pm IST) on April 21. During the mission, SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft will carry more than 6,400 pounds (2,902kg) of supplies for the astronauts. The spacecraft will be launched via a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The mission is called CRS-32. It will deliver science tools, supplies, and hardware to the ISS. These materials will support ongoing space research.

Mission Overview

According to NASA, the Dragon capsule will carry more than 6,400 pounds of equipment, supplies, and research materials to the International Space Station as part of the CRS-32 mission. In order to improve autonomous operations in space, one of the main experiments is a robotic manoeuvring demonstration. It will test improved manoeuvres for free-floating robots.

Thus, to assist the health of astronauts on upcoming missions to the Moon and Mars, there is an air quality monitoring system. Two atomic clocks will also be used to verify Einstein's ideas of relativity and research sophisticated timekeeping techniques.

Launch and Docking Schedule

The CRS-32 mission is scheduled to launch at 4:15 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 21, 2025. NASA will begin live coverage of the event at 3:55 a.m. on its streaming platform, NASA+. After liftoff, the Dragon spacecraft will travel toward the ISS and is expected to dock at 6:45 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 22. The docking will take place at the zenith port of the station's Harmony module. The process will be fully automated, with mission teams monitoring every step from the ground.

Scientific and Technological Significance

The CRS-32 mission supports several key scientific projects. One experiment will test free-floating robots. This will improve autonomous operations in space. Another project will monitor air quality. It will help protect astronauts on future Moon and Mars missions. The mission also carries two atomic clocks. These clocks will be used to measure relativity and advance the worldwide timing system. Every one of these experiments is necessary for penetrating the cosmos.

Viewing the Launch!

The launch will be broadcast live on NASA+. It will begin at 3:55 a.m. EDT on April 21, 2025. So, viewers will be able to watch the launch and the spacecraft's docking with the ISS. The program will cover these two events in great detail. This is a great opportunity to follow the latest space exploration efforts.

 

Comments

