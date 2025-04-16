NASA has set the date for the next commercial resupply mission for the International Space Station (ISS), which will be carried out by Elon Musk-owned SpaceX. The launch is set for 4:15 am EDT (1:45 pm IST) on April 21. During the mission, SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft will carry more than 6,400 pounds (2,902kg) of supplies for the astronauts. The spacecraft will be launched via a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The mission is called CRS-32. It will deliver science tools, supplies, and hardware to the ISS. These materials will support ongoing space research.

Mission Overview

According to NASA, the Dragon capsule will carry more than 6,400 pounds of equipment, supplies, and research materials to the International Space Station as part of the CRS-32 mission. In order to improve autonomous operations in space, one of the main experiments is a robotic manoeuvring demonstration. It will test improved manoeuvres for free-floating robots.

Thus, to assist the health of astronauts on upcoming missions to the Moon and Mars, there is an air quality monitoring system. Two atomic clocks will also be used to verify Einstein's ideas of relativity and research sophisticated timekeeping techniques.

Launch and Docking Schedule

The CRS-32 mission is scheduled to launch at 4:15 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 21, 2025. NASA will begin live coverage of the event at 3:55 a.m. on its streaming platform, NASA+. After liftoff, the Dragon spacecraft will travel toward the ISS and is expected to dock at 6:45 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 22. The docking will take place at the zenith port of the station's Harmony module. The process will be fully automated, with mission teams monitoring every step from the ground.

Scientific and Technological Significance

Viewing the Launch!

The launch will be broadcast live on NASA+. It will begin at 3:55 a.m. EDT on April 21, 2025. So, viewers will be able to watch the launch and the spacecraft's docking with the ISS. The program will cover these two events in great detail. This is a great opportunity to follow the latest space exploration efforts.