NASA has commenced its annual Antarctic Long-Duration Balloon Campaign from the Ross Ice Shelf near McMurdo Station, according to recent reports. This season, two large balloons will carry nine scientific missions to near space, with launches set to begin mid-December. This programme, led by NASA's Scientific Balloon Program Office at the Wallops Flight Facility, is supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation, New Zealand, and the U.S. Air Force, highlighting collaborative efforts in such remote conditions.

Key Missions and Objectives

As per official infromation from NASA, among the primary missions, the General Anti-Particle Spectrometer (GAPS), led by researchers at Columbia University, aims to detect anti-matter particles associated with dark matter. These particles are shielded by Earth's atmosphere and can only be observed from suborbital platforms or space. The mission is expected to explore previously uncharted energy ranges linked to dark matter interactions.



Another significant undertaking involves the Salter Test Flight Universal, led by NASA's Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in Texas. This mission is designed to evaluate the performance of long-duration balloon systems while supporting additional experiments known as piggyback missions.

Piggyback Experiments Aboard the Campaign

The MARSBOx experiment, overseen by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, will expose a strain of fungus to stratospheric conditions resembling those on Mars. Data from this research could contribute to astronaut safety measures against radiation. Other piggyback experiments include Mexico's EMIDSS-6 for climate-related stratospheric data and NASA's SPARROW-6, which focuses on wind measurement technologies.

Technical Innovations and Support

Reports indicate that NASA employs zero-pressure balloons capable of reaching altitudes above 99.8 percent of Earth's atmosphere. The constant daylight during Antarctica's summer ensures prolonged flight durations, allowing missions to gather extensive data while circling the continent. Fabrication is handled by Aerostar, with logistical support provided by the U.S. Antarctic Program.



Reportedly, NASA has conducted over 1,700 balloon launches globally, underscoring its commitment to advancing scientific research through high-altitude experiments.