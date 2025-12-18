Technology News
Eko OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Eko is a Malayalam-origin mystery movie that combines science fiction with an emotional and thoughtful narrative structure.

Updated: 18 December 2025 13:05 IST
Eko OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Eko is an upcoming Malayalam mystery sci-fi film set to release on Netflix.

Highlights
  • Malayalam mystery film with science fiction elements
  • Explores themes of control, identity, technology, and freedom
  • Set in scenic natural locations with atmospheric visuals
Eko is a mystery movie based on a Malayalam origin. It has science fiction scenes with an emotional and thoughtful structure. Eko is set in nature's scenic beauty and explores the themes of control, identity, technology and human resistance. With the slow-cooked story, there are strong performances that look great on the screen. Eko goes with the mood and the layered storytelling approach, together with its high-octane actions. The movie is an attraction for its unique concept and modern theme, which makes it a notable addition to the Malayalam celluloid.

When and Where to Watch

Eko is expected to be available in late December 2025 or early January 2026 on the only OTT, Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer gives a tense and mysterious world, which is occupied by mystery and emotional conflict. It takes theviwers to the remote hill place where there are unexplained events to unravel the suspense. There are many secrets buried in the hidden system of that place. The plot goes with the coinciding lives of the individuals who get entangled in many mysteries, which are linked to the powerful system named Eko. As the story moves, there are personal struggles that merge into the larger questions about technology, truth and freedom.

Cast and Crew

Eko has been directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, and the screenplay by Bahul Ramesh. The film casts Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth Narain, Binu Pappu, Sim Zhi Fei, Biana Momin and Saheer Mohammad. MRK Jhayaram has produced it under the banner of Aaradyaa Studios.

Reception

Eko goes well with the audience in terms of its new theme and modern scenes. It has 8.3 rating on IMDb.

