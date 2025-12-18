Samsung is all set to unveil a new range of AI-powered home appliances at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The South Korean tech brand will showcase its upgraded Bespoke range of products at the trade show. The lineup will include the Bespoke AI AirDresser, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, WindFree Air Conditioner, and the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum. The 2026 Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is confirmed to come with new Speed Spray and Booster Heat Exchanger features. The Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra will run on a Qualcomm Dragonwing processor and offer an AI-based object recognition feature.

Samsung's Upcoming AI-Powered Bespoke Home Appliances

Samsung has announced that it will showcase its latest AI-powered home appliances at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to take place from January 6 to January 9. The company confirmed the showcase will include the upgraded Bespoke AI AirDresser, Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, WindFree Air Conditioner, and its flagship Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum.

The 2026 Bespoke AI Laundry Combo will come with enhanced washing cycles and drying performance. It will offer a Super Speed cycle with a high-speed Speed Spray feature to enable fast washing. It will also include a Booster Heat Exchanger for improved drying and an Auto Open Door+ feature for opening the door automatically and activating internal air circulation to eliminate musty odours.

Samsung's new machine will feature upgraded AI Wash and Dry+ technology with multiple sensors to optimise performance per load. It will have a new Wide Lint Filter. The company confirmed that it will launch a more affordable version of the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo with a 2.8-inch LCD screen and jog dial, alongside the original 7-inch LCD model.

The updated Bespoke AI AirDresser is teased to come with an Auto Wrinkle Care function, using an enhanced Dual AirWash and Dual JetSteam system. It will also feature an intelligent drying course that automatically adjusts drying time based on load size. The Auto Cycle Link feature suggests the right drying course on the AirDresser after a wash ends. The new model gets a refreshed design with a single door and a 2.8-inch LCD screen.

The upcoming 2026 edition of Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner uses three blades and offers seven tailored wind modes with the Triple Motion Wings technology. It offers radar-based AI Direct and Indirect Wind modes for managing airflow. The air conditioners will have a new fast cooling feature and an AI energy mode, which is claimed to reduce power consumption up to 30 percent.

The upcoming Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum will run on Qualcomm's Dragonwing chipset. It features AI Object Recognition for navigation and obstacle detection. It will offer an AI Liquid Recognition to identify liquid spills. Samsung claims that its Easy Pass Wheel technology allows it to raise its body and lower its wheels to climb over thresholds up to 2.4 inches.