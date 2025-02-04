ISRO’s NVS-02 Satellite Stalls in Orbit Due to Technical Malfunction

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reported an issue with its NVS-02 navigation satellite, launched on January 29 aboard the GSLV-F15 rocket. While the satellite successfully reached orbit and established communication with ground control, a technical malfunction prevented further orbit-raising manoeuvres. The problem was traced to the non-opening of the oxidiser valves, which are crucial for firing the thrusters needed to adjust the satellite's position. Despite this setback, ISRO has confirmed that the satellite's systems remain functional, and alternative strategies for its operation are being explored.

Navigation Satellite in Stable Orbit

As reported, according to ISRO's statement, the NVS-02 satellite remains in an elliptical orbit, and its solar panels are generating power as expected. Communication with the Master Control Facility has been established, ensuring continued monitoring and control. While the intended orbit-raising operations have been stalled, ISRO officials have indicated that the satellite may still be utilised for navigation in its current orbit. Discussions are underway to assess possible adjustments to its mission parameters.

Satellite Positioning Challenges Identified

As per space-tracking data from open-source platforms, the NVS-02 satellite has remained in approximately the same position since its launch, instead of being moved to its designated geostationary slot at 111.75 degrees east. Initial launch data indicated that the satellite had been placed in an elliptical orbit with an apogee of 37,500 km and a perigee of 170 km. While these figures closely matched the planned trajectory, the failure of the onboard thrusters to activate has prevented the intended orbital adjustments.

ISRO's NavIC Expansion Plans Continue

The NVS-02 is the second satellite in India's second-generation regional navigation system, known as the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). The system is designed to provide precise Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services across India and surrounding regions. The first satellite in the series was launched in 2023, and further deployments are planned to strengthen the NavIC network. Despite the current setback, ISRO officials have affirmed that efforts are underway to optimise the mission's outcome.