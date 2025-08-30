Technology News
New ‘Gambling Carnot Engine’ Challenges 200-Year-Old Thermodynamic Law

A proposed “Gambling Carnot Engine” achieves 100 percent efficiency at the microscopic scale, seemingly breaking Carnot’s law.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 August 2025 21:30 IST
New ‘Gambling Carnot Engine’ Challenges 200-Year-Old Thermodynamic Law

Photo Credit: Édgar Roldán

New Gambling Carnot Engine is said to provide nearly 100 percent efficiency

  • New “Gambling Carnot Engine” achieves near 100% efficiency
  • Feedback control lets tiny engines harvest waste heat effectively
  • Concept could power future nanomachines and quantum devices
Two-centuries-old thermodynamic limit appears to have been broken by scientists who have proposed a microscopic engine that achieves 100% efficiency. The Carnot efficiency, which was established almost 200 years ago, is violated by this accomplishment. Known as the "Gambling Carnot Engine," it takes advantage of random thermal motion by using feedback that functions similarly to a microscopic Maxwell's demon. The engine completes its power stroke with virtually no wasted energy by keeping an eye on a tiny, trapped particle and stepping in at the ideal time.

Quantum Heat Engine Redefines Efficiency

According to laws of classical thermodynamics, traditional engines are bound by Carnot's limit (η = 1 – T_c/T_h), so they can never convert all the heat into work. In the new study, a new design finds a loophole at the microscopic scale. It operates on a tiny, laser-trapped particle and uses feedback (a Maxwell's demon) to intervene at just the right moment. If the particle reaches the trap's center by chance, the system instantly completes the compression at virtually no work cost.

Because energy at this scale is quantized, the engine can leap through the cycle in sudden bursts. This “gambling” trick pushes its efficiency past classical bounds. In the quasistatic limit it could reach 100 percent efficiency – all absorbed heat becomes work. The researchers note that counting the hidden cost of the information processing makes the total efficiency obey Carnot's law.

Future Technologies

Clever feedback lets devices harvest waste heat that would otherwise dissipate, opening “new pathways for energy harvesting in nanoscale devices”. Using parameters from a recent optical-tweezer experiment, the researchers say the idea could be tested in the lab soon.

More broadly, the team says this proof-of-concept could “inspire realistic designs of efficient nanomachines defying classical thermodynamic limits”. Down the line, smart heat engines might power nanoscale electronics, quantum devices or tiny space probes – forcing us to rethink what's truly possible. This proof-of-concept hints at a future where machines waste almost no energy, blending thermodynamics with information theory to rewrite the rulebook on what's possible.

 

Further reading: thermodynamics, Science, Physics
