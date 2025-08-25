Technology News
English Edition

Rocket Lab Launches Five Classified Satellites on 70th Electron Mission

Rocket Lab’s 70th Electron mission launched five confidential satellites into orbit, marking a major milestone in small satellite launches

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 August 2025 22:41 IST
Rocket Lab Launches Five Classified Satellites on 70th Electron Mission

Photo Credit: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Successfully Launches 5 Classified Satellites on Its 70th Electron Mission

Highlights
  • Rocket Lab completes 70th Electron launch, placing 5 secret satellites
  • Mission “Live, Laugh,Launch” ends webcast early at the customer’s request
  • Larger reusable Neutron rocket expected to debut later this year
Advertisement

Rocket Lab puts five satellites into orbit on the 70th Electron mission. The launch of the five satellites into orbit by Rocket Lab on Aug. 23, 2025, from the New Zealand launch complex. “Live, Laugh, Launch,” the mission was called, and it deployed the satellites into orbit 413 miles above Earth. This was the second of a pair of missions for an undisclosed customer. The flight was conducted in secrecy. Rocket Lab cut to a live broadcast about 10 minutes after liftoff, at the request of the customer.

A Secretive Mission With Limited Details

As per Space.com, the satellites and their purpose have not been disclosed, adding to the mystery of the mission. But information that did reach the public before the launch showed the launch was a success, and Rocket Lab's capability to reliably get small payloads to orbit has been built on even further.

“Live, Laugh, Launch” was the 12th mission in 2025 for the Electron rocket, a rocket that has become a popular option for both companies and government customers who wish to send small satellites into space. Electron is a small rocket 59 feet tall that is meant to provide dedicated access to orbit for small satellites or other objects that don't want to hitch a ride as a secondary stack on a much larger launch.

Rocket Lab's Future Plans With the Neutron Rocket

The achievement also demonstrates Rocket Lab's consistent rise in the space industry. “The fact it's done 70 missions since entering service demonstrates the company's long track record of competing in the commercial launch market,” he added. With every successful mission, it becomes an increasingly trusted partner for all of us, whether we have commercial or classified space needs.

Next up, Rocket Lab is gearing up for an even larger leap. The company is also working on a larger, more powerful rocket called Neutron. Neutron, unlike Electron, will be partially reusable, purpose-built to carry heavier payloads, and to compete with rockets like SpaceX's Falcon 9. Rocket Lab hopes Neutron will make its first flight later this year, as investment continues to flow into the expanding space economy.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Rocket Lab, Electron Rocket, Space Launch 2025, Confidential Satellites, Neutron Rocket
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Slack Lists Project Management Feature to Organise Team Workflows Announced, Could Take on Trello
Apple's Foldable iPhone Will Reportedly Feature Four Cameras; Company Said to Consider Gemini AI for Upgraded Siri

Related Stories

Rocket Lab Launches Five Classified Satellites on 70th Electron Mission
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the OnePlus Pad 3 Will Go on Sale in India
  2. Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Review: The Classic Just Got Even Better
  5. Xiaomi 15T Series Design Leaked; Said to Feature 5,500mAh Battery
  6. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Four Rear Cameras
  7. Realme's Next Smartphone Will Feature a Massive 15,000mAh Battery
  8. Best Deals on Gaming Laptops During the Amazon Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Discover New Plasma Wave in Jupiter’s Auroral Skies
  2. Rocket Lab Launches Five Classified Satellites on 70th Electron Mission
  3. Researcher Photographs Giant Solar Tornado and Massive Plasma Eruption at the Same Time
  4. Astronomers Detect RBFLOAT, Brightest Fast Radio Burst Ever Observed
  5. Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  6. Forza Horizon 6 Announcement Reportedly Planned for Next Month at Tokyo Game Show
  7. Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Be Equipped With 2K Display, Four Rear Cameras, Tipster Claims
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  9. Lumio Arc 5 Projector Goes on Sale in India: Price, Availability, Features
  10. Binance Australia Must Conduct Audit Over Anti-Money Laundering Concerns, AUSTRAC Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »