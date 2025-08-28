Microsoft is extended its cloud gaming feature, available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, to lower tiers of the game subscription service. The Xbox parent announced it was adding Xbox Cloud Gaming support to Xbox Game Pass Core or Standard tiers on Wednesday. The feature is currently available to Game Pass Core and Standard members enrolled in the Xbox Insiders program. Eligible users can now start streaming cloud playable titles from their library or Game Pass catalog on a supported device.

Microsoft Expands Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is available to regular users with Game Pass Ultimate, the highest tier of the subscription service. Xbox Insiders, however, can now stream supported titles with Game Pass Core and Standard subscriptions once they sign in to Xbox Cloud Gaming on their compatible device. Microsoft announced the Cloud Gaming update in an Xbox Wire post on Wednesday. The company introduced the Xbox Game Pass Standard tier in 2024. The console-only tier features a library of games, online console multiplayer support, but no day one access to new games.

Microsoft is also expanding PC gaming options for Xbox Insiders on the lower tiers of Game Pass. The company is testing access for PC versions of select titles for Xbox Insiders, allowing them to play PC games through their subscription. Xbox said the feature would provide users more flexibility to play PC titles on a variety of platforms, including Windows-based gaming handhelds, consoles, or cloud-supported devices.

These features are currently rolling out to Xbox Insiders and may be available widely to Game Pass members in the future. Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is not available in India yet.

Xbox has been expanding the library of cloud playable games

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft has been expanding its Cloud Gaming feature with Game Pass. In April, the company brought the ‘stream you own game' to all Game Pass Ultimate members on Xbox Series S/X consoles. The feature, which allows players to stream select games they own in their library in addition to cloud playable Game Pass titles, was previously available on PC, mobile, tablets, handhelds, and other devices.

The stream you own game feature was introduced in November last year, expanding the catalogue of cloud-supported titles to select games Xbox players have purchased.

Xbox's library of cloud playable games has also been growing, with over 100 titles that can be streamed across supported devices with a Game Pass Ultimate membership. Xbox Insiders will now be able to do that with Game Pass Core and Standard tiers, as well.

Microsoft's efforts to expand Xbox Cloud Gaming arrive as the company is gearing up to launch the first Xbox-branded gaming handhelds. Manufactured in collaboration with Asus, the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will release in October, featuing a custom full-screen Xbox experience. Players will be able to stream cloud playable games from their Xbox console library on the handhelds, in addition to accessing PC games natively.