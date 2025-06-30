Technology News
English Edition

New Study Suggests Two Meteorites May Be from Mercury, Offering Rare Scientific Insight

Scientists have long questioned whether meteorites from Mercury could reach Earth.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 June 2025 23:30 IST
New Study Suggests Two Meteorites May Be from Mercury, Offering Rare Scientific Insight

Photo Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

Ksar Ghilane 022 and NWA 15915 resemble Mercury's crust

Highlights
  • Two meteorites, Ksar Ghilane 022 and NWA 15915, may be of Mercurian origi
  • Their mineralogy shows similarities with Mercury's surface, including oli
  • Confirmation may come from BepiColombo mission data and upcoming scientif
Advertisement

Scientists have observed whether the meteorites can reach Earth from Mercury. Over thousands of meteorites from Mars and the Moon have been observed, but none have been from Mercury, despite it being a nearby rocky planet. A new study revealed Icarus suggests two meteorites, Ksar Ghilane 022 and Northwest Africa 15915, could belong to Mercurian origin. Such a kind of meteorite can offer a realistic opportunity to study the material of the surface of the planet, if the technical challenges and the cost of sending a spacecraft to Mercury are met.

New Meteorite Samples Show Strong Similarities

As per the new studies reported to Physics.org , Meteorite NWA 7325 and aubrites in the past were considered to be possibly from Mercury. However, the mineral composition of their samples has inconsistencies with the known surface data from the Messenger mission of NASA. Aubrites formed on a planet similar in size to Mercury, lacking spectral and chemical similarities, and further weakened as Mercurian fragments.

Ksar Ghilane 022 and NWA 15915, the new samples, share many traits of Mercury crust, with olivine, oldhamite, pyroxene, and minor albitic plagioclase. The oxygen composition of these matched with the aubrites, signalling a similar planetary origin and putting them among strong Mercurian members.

Key Differences Raise Scientific Questions

There are key differences even after that, and the two meteorites contain very little plagioclase than on the Mercury surface, and are about 4,528 million years older than Mercury's surface material. If they are from Mercury, there is a possibility that they can represent an ancient crust which is no longer visible on the planet.

Future Missions and Scientific Verification

Relating a meteorite to a particular planet is quite difficult without direct samples. BepiColombo missions are orbiting Mercury currently, and can offer valuable insights to confirm meteorites source. Mercurian meteorites can get valuable insights into the formation, composition and history of the planet. There are further findings to be presented at the Meteoritical Society Meeting 2025 in Australia.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mercury meteorite, Ksar Ghilane 022, NWA 15915, aubrites, Mercurian meteorites, planetary science, NASA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi K80 Ultra With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,410mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Telegram Bot Reportedly Spotted Selling Sensitive Personal Data of Indian Users
New Study Suggests Two Meteorites May Be from Mercury, Offering Rare Scientific Insight
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Is Asking Galaxy Smartphone Users to Turn On This Feature
  2. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed
  3. AI+ Will Launch Its First Smartphones in India on This Date
  4. Nothing Headphone 1 Could Come With Spatial Audio and These Features
  5. Vivo X200 FE Colourways, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Listed on Amazon India; Key Features Revealed
  7. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolling Out 5G Services in 23 More Indian CIties
  8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Leak Reveals Two New Multiplayer Modes
  9. Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed
  10. iQOO 13 to Be Sold in a New Green Colour Option in India From July 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Rare Titan Shadow Transits Will Sweep Across Saturn in Summer 2025
  2. NASA’s Chandra Reveals Stunning Multi-Wavelength Image of Andromeda Galaxy
  3. New Study Suggests Two Meteorites May Be from Mercury, Offering Rare Scientific Insight
  4. Rocket Lab Launches ‘Get the Hawk Outta Here’ Mission with Four Satellites from New Zealand
  5. Astronomers Discover Baby Planets Taking Their First Steps in Nearby Stellar Nursery
  6. Most Distant Mini-Halo Discovered in Galaxy Cluster 10 Billion Light-Years Away
  7. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Investigates Strange Martian Rock
  8. Evol Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Romantic Thriller
  9. Marry My Husband Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Surf Girls: International OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »