Mithra Mandali Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

A lighthearted romantic comedy, Mithra Mandali, is a humorous yet relatable comedy set among a group of friends and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 November 2025 23:01 IST
Mithra Mandali Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Romantic Comedy Mithra Mandali Now Premiering on Amazon Prime Video

Highlights
  • They get into trouble when they meet a politician’s headstrong daughter.
  • Leads to chaos that turns their simple lives into a whirlwind of funny
  • Priyadarshi and Niharika NM’s Mithra Mandali now streaming on Prime Video
Priyadarshi and Niharika Konidela's Mithra Mandali's lighthearted romantic comedy is praised for its humor and amazing performance, and is now released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Earlier, the makers had confirmed the streaming date to be 6th November 2025, so fans who have missed watching the movie in the theaters can watch this from the comfort of their homes and get a breath of laughter along with the family. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Mithra Mandali?

Mithra Mandali, a lighthearted comedy, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with the confirmation date starting today, as given by the makers, in Telugu.

Official Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the movie is a perfect blend of humor, youthful energy, and endless laughter, which makes it entertaining to watch. It has impeccable timing and hilarious buddy comedy events, featuring Priyadarshi, Vishnu OI and many others.

The plot of the movie is set around a group of friends, very charming but clueless, and they get into trouble after meeting a politician and his defiant daughter. Their lives change, tangled in affection, laughter, chaos, which results in a disorderly and humorous which forms the main storyline of the movie.

Cast and Crew

Produced by Klayan Manthina, Bhanu Prataoa, and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, it stars Priyadarshi, Niharika NM, Prasad Behara, Vennele Kishore, Satya, VTV Ganesh and many others.

Reception

Mithra Mandali, starring Priyadarshi as the main lead, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu. It has an IMDB rating of 4.1/10.

 

Mithra Mandali Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
