Researchers Develop Next-Gen Nano Switches to Reduce Heat Loss in Devices

Nanoengineered exciton-based switches cut heat loss in electronics by 66%, boosting efficiency

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 September 2025 21:00 IST
Photo Credit: ACS Nano (2025)

Nanoengineered exciton switches cut heat loss by 66%, advancing efficient electronics

Highlights
  • Nanoengineered switches reduce electronics heat loss by an impressive 66%
  • Exciton-based design matches the performance of today’s best switches
  • Quantum nanoridge effects enhance exciton transport efficiency by 400%
Scientists developed a Nanoengineered Switch That Reduces Heat Loss Of Modern Electronics By Modifying an unusual material. Scientists have created a revolutionary nanoengineered switch that not only reduces the power loss but also acts as a radical thermal mismatch between the substrate and the adsorber. Instead, the device—which is still a proof-of-principle model—takes advantage of excitons, or neutral particles composed of bound electrons and holes (the absence of an electron), to convey information. By obviating electrical resistance and the heat it causes, the technology ultimately demonstrated a 66% decrease in losses whilst behaving similarly to existing electronic switches, pointing toward next-generation gadgets that are cooler and more effective.

Michigan Researchers Build Nanoengineered Exciton Switch to Slash Heat Loss

According to the study published in ACS Nano, the team from the University of Michigan created a nanoengineered optoexcitonic (NEO) switch. However, the application of such a device is limited because of its poor functionality. The device controls the neutral excitons with a tungsten diselenide monolayer on a funnel-silicon dioxide nanoridge.

The device is a response to the resistance in electronics, which dissipates useful energy as waste heat and causes devices like laptops and phones to warm up. Excitons, being uncharged, are impervious to such resistance.

The nanoridge design allows light to be incident and interact with excitons at all rates and times, so that it really is a switch.

Investigators have shown how the structure of a material exhibiting exciton mobility can be a driving factor for creating novel systems to solve some of the current limitations of single-exciton devices.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: nanoengineering, excitons, electronic switches
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
