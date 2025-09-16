How to Join the Viral Nano Banana and Saree Trend: The Gemini Prompts You Need

Ever since the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) models with image generation capabilities, users have been finding creative ways to edit their images in various styles. Earlier this year, we saw the Ghibli trend, where ChatGPT users were sharing Ghibli-inspired images of themselves powered by the GPT-4o model. Currently, Gemini's Nano Banana mode is trending, with people sharing figurine versions of themselves and their AI-generated Saree-clad images. And if you want to join the Internet trend, these easy-to-use prompts will allow you to do so in seconds.

What is Gemini's Nano Banana

Also known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, Nano Banana is a custom image generation model which excels at inline image editing. Google released the AI model in stealth under the moniker of Nano Banana. Google says the model can now maintain a higher character consistency while editing elements within the image.

The feature is available to all Gemini users with varying rate limits. Apart from generating images with character consistency, it can also edit specific elements in an uploaded image. Users can also upload two images and ask Gemini to blend them in a single setting.

The AI Figurine Trend: Your Mini-Me in 3D

You must have come across these images on social media platforms, where a miniature image of the user is shown as an action figure, with a 3D model of the avatar on a computer screen, and a 2D image on the box of the figure. Many netizens have been posting these images, hopping on the AI figurine trend.

If you've been wondering how to make a similar image, all you need is a clear, well-lit full-body photograph of yourself or the desired object. Upload it to the Gemini app or the website interface and add the following prompt.

Gemini Nano Banana Prompt for the AI Figurine

Just copy and paste this prompt with an image of yourself:

Prompt: Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectable figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.

Gemini Nano Banana: The Red Saree Trend

More recently, a new trend has been seen on social media, where users are uploading their image and turning it into a cinematic portrait wearing a red saree. However, the scenery and the red saree are both AI-generated with the power of Gemini's Nano Banana.

Generating this image is slightly tricky, since you need to tell Gemini exactly what to reimagine your image as. Additionally, you will need to upload a front-facing, expressive image that can be used for this creative creation. Once you have the image ready, just use the following prompt.

Gemini Nano Banana Prompt for Red Saree

Just copy and paste the following prompt to create your own Red Saree trend.

Prompt: A 4K HD portrait of a woman draped in a translucent red chiffon saree, with white flowers tucked behind her ear. She is bathed in warm light, casting soft shadows, evoking a dreamy, retro and artistic vibe of 90s Bollywood cinema.