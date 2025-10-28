Following its debut in China earlier this month, the Oppo Find X9 series is all set to be launched in the global markets, including India, today (October 28). The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise two models — Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The China-based OEM has revealed several details about its upcoming flagship handsets in the days leading up to the launch. The handsets are expected to boast similar specifications to their Chinese counterparts, powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 9500 chipset. The Oppo Find X9 series will run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Here is all you need to know about the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro ahead of their launch today.

Oppo Find X9 Series Launch Time, Where to Watch

The Oppo Find X9 series will be launched today at 4pm CET/ 3pm GMT (8:30pm if you're in India). It is being held in Barcelona, Spain. The company will also take the opportunity to unveil its Android 16-based ColorOS 16 firmware for the global markets.

The launch event will be livestreamed on Oppo's official YouTube channel, website, and social media handles. Alternatively, you can also catch the Oppo Find X9 series live via the video player embedded below.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Oppo Find X9 series with just a few hours remaining for its debut.

Oppo Find X9 Series Features, Specifications (Expected)

If the specifications remain the same as their Chinese counterparts, then the Oppo Find X9 may sport a 6.59-inch OLED screen, while the Pro variant will come with a 6.78-inch flat OLED display. Both panels are expected to have a 1.5K resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro are powered by the Dimensity 9500 chipsets in the Chinese market. They ship with up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of onboard storage, and an Arm G1-Ultra GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. The handsets run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

In the camera department, the Oppo Find X9 is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide camera. It has a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls on the front.

Meanwhile, the Find X9 Pro gets the same main and ultrawide cameras, along with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x digital zoom capabilities. It has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are backed by 7,500mAh and 7,025mAh cells, respectively, both with support for 80W wired fast charging.