iQOO 15 will be launched in India next month, the company announced via social media on Tuesday. The upcoming handset, arriving as the successor to the iQOO 13, is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. While the rest of the smartphone's specifications remain under wraps, a company official has teased that it will be powered by Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The iQOO 15, notably, was introduced in China on October 20, and we have a fairly good idea of what to expect from the flagship smartphone.

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the iQOO 15 will be launched in India on November 26. This contradicts previously rumoured timelines, which hinted towards November 27 being the most plausible launch date. However, it appears that it will now take place a day prior to this.

Introducing the all-new #iQOO15, crafted for those who don't wait for the future - they race towards it.

Experience performance that keeps you in the lead.

Save the date for November 26th.

What are you most hyped to experience? Tell us below! #iQOO15 #BeTheGOAT pic.twitter.com/KbNNZECaE0 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) October 28, 2025

A microsite for the upcoming smartphone is live on Amazon, which reveals that it will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will run on OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16, replacing the Funtouch OS 15 in the country.

Other details about the iQOO 15, like its price in India, storage configurations, and colour options, are yet to be revealed by the Vivo sub-brand. However, it is already available for purchase in China, which suggests some of its specifications.

iQOO 15 Specifications

The Chinese variant of the iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch 2K (1,440×3,168 pixels) Samsung M14 AMOLED screen with 130Hz screen sampling rate, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 508 ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU and a proprietary Q3 gaming chip. The handset comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the iQOO 15 Chinese variant is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Connectivity options on the iQOO 15 include Bluetooth 6, dual-band Wi-Fi 7, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.