Oppo Find X9 series will launch globally in a few hours, alongside the debut of ColorOS 16. The upcoming Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 smartphones were introduced in China earlier this month and feature the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Alongside the global launch, Oppo has officially confirmed that the Find X9 series is coming to India soon, and a new microsite provides even more information ahead of its debut. Oppo will also introduce the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ and the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for the Oppo Find X9 series in India.

Oppo Find X9 Series Exchange Offers, Benefits (Expected)

A dedicated microsite on Oppo's website confirms that the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will be available in India soon. Customers will also be able to purchase the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, which is already available in China. The kit comprises a teleconverter lens, magnetic camera handle, magnetic protective case, and a premium shoulder strap.

The base Find X9 is confirmed to come in Titanium Grey and Space Black shades, while the Find X9 Pro will be available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways. Oppo has yet to reveal the launch date for the handsets in India.

Alongside the Oppo Find X9 lineup, the company will introduce the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ TWS earphones in India, possibly in black and blue colourways.

Oppo has also revealed special launch offers for Indian customers purchasing the Find X9 series through the official Oppo Store as part of a Rs. 99 "Privilege Pack". Buyers will receive an exclusive Find X9 Premium Gift Box, a complimentary Oppo SuperVOOC 80W power adapter redeemable via coupon, a Rs. 1,000 exchange discount, and a free two-year battery protection plan. Customers who do not choose the Rs. 99 Privilege Pack will still get the Premium Gift Box as part of the standard offer.

The company has also introduced an exchange programme for the new Oppo Find X9 series. Through a tool available on the official Oppo India website, users can check the estimated value of their old smartphones and apply it toward their new purchase. By selecting the brand, model, and storage variant of their device, customers can instantly view the exchange value before ordering. The tool supports several brands, including Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung. According to Oppo, users can get up to Rs. 18,130 in exchange value for the Find N3 Flip 5G.

