Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Teased Hours Ahead of Global Debut; Exchange Offers, Other Benefits Revealed

Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Teased Hours Ahead of Global Debut; Exchange Offers, Other Benefits Revealed

Alongside the Oppo Find X9 lineup, the company will introduce the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ TWS earphones in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 15:21 IST
Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Teased Hours Ahead of Global Debut; Exchange Offers, Other Benefits Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 series will be compatible with the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit that was introduced in China

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 series will ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16
  • The handsets will launch globallly later today
  • The Find X9 series China variants have MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoCs
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 series will launch globally in a few hours, alongside the debut of ColorOS 16. The upcoming Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 smartphones were introduced in China earlier this month and feature the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Alongside the global launch, Oppo has officially confirmed that the Find X9 series is coming to India soon, and a new microsite provides even more information ahead of its debut. Oppo will also introduce the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ and the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for the Oppo Find X9 series in India.

Oppo Find X9 Series Exchange Offers, Benefits (Expected)

A dedicated microsite on Oppo's website confirms that the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will be available in India soon. Customers will also be able to purchase the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, which is already available in China. The kit comprises a teleconverter lens, magnetic camera handle, magnetic protective case, and a premium shoulder strap.

The base Find X9 is confirmed to come in Titanium Grey and Space Black shades, while the Find X9 Pro will be available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways. Oppo has yet to reveal the launch date for the handsets in India.

Alongside the Oppo Find X9 lineup, the company will introduce the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ TWS earphones in India, possibly in black and blue colourways. 

Oppo has also revealed special launch offers for Indian customers purchasing the Find X9 series through the official Oppo Store as part of a Rs. 99 "Privilege Pack". Buyers will receive an exclusive Find X9 Premium Gift Box, a complimentary Oppo SuperVOOC 80W power adapter redeemable via coupon, a Rs. 1,000 exchange discount, and a free two-year battery protection plan. Customers who do not choose the Rs. 99 Privilege Pack will still get the Premium Gift Box as part of the standard offer.

The company has also introduced an exchange programme for the new Oppo Find X9 series. Through a tool available on the official Oppo India website, users can check the estimated value of their old smartphones and apply it toward their new purchase. By selecting the brand, model, and storage variant of their device, customers can instantly view the exchange value before ordering. The tool supports several brands, including Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung. According to Oppo, users can get up to Rs. 18,130 in exchange value for the Find N3 Flip 5G.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 series, Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI Explains How It Assesses Mental Health Concerns of ChatGPT Users, Sparks Backlash

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Teased Hours Ahead of Global Debut; Exchange Offers, Other Benefits Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  2. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Accounts Exposed: Details
  4. Battlefield 6's Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode Launches October 28
  5. You Can Now Use Claude Chatbot Within Microsoft Excel
#Latest Stories
  1. Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November
  2. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook and LinkedIn
  3. Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest
  4. Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App
  5. Ant Group Registers ‘Antcoin’ Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules
  6. iPhone Air Production Reportedly Remains Unchanged Amidst Speculation of Manufacturing Cuts
  7. Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update
  8. Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly
  9. US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Ban Elected US Officials From Trading Crypto
  10. Realme C85 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »