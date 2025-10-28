Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Turbo 5 Tipped to Launch With 7,500mAh Battery, 6.5-Inch 1.5K LTPS Display

Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to launch next year as the successor to Redmi Turbo 4.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 15:58 IST
Redmi Turbo 5 Tipped to Launch With 7,500mAh Battery, 6.5-Inch 1.5K LTPS Display

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Turbo 5 might pack a larger battery than the Turbo 4 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 might sport a 6.5-inch LTPS display
  • Redmi Turbo 5 could be powered by a Dimensity SoC
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Redmi Turbo 5 specifications have surfaced online. Expected to launch next year as the successor to the Turbo 4, the handset is rumoured to offer various upgrades over its predecessor. However, this is not the first time the key features of the handset have been leaked. Recently, a report highlighted that the phone will sport a 6.6-inch display. Now, the Redmi Turbo 5 is tipped to feature a slightly smaller 6.5-inch LTPS screen with 1.5K resolution. It is also said to ship with a metal frame.

Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked the key specifications of an upcoming mid-range phone from a sub-brand. Gizmochina reports that these are the specifications of the Redmi Turbo 5. If this is true, then the handset might feature a 6.5-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution. It is tipped to pack a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support, which is significantly larger than the Turbo 4's 6,550mAh battery.

Moreover, the purported Redmi Turbo 5 is said to sport a metal frame and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for security. The phone might have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Recently, a report revealed that the Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to launch in early 2026. Contrary to the recent leak, the phone was earlier believed to ship with a 6.6-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a metal frame. Globally, the handset is tipped to be sold as the Poco X8 Pro. Moreover, a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset is rumoured to power the Redmi Turbo 5.

The predecessor to the Redmi Turbo 5 was unveiled on January 2 in China. The phone sports a 6.67-inch display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,920Hz PWM Dimming rate, up to 2,560Hz instant touch sampling rate, and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, paired with a Mali-G720 MC6 GPU.

The Redmi Turbo 4 is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. For photos and videos, the Redmi Turbo 4 carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it ships with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 specifications, Redmi Turbo 5 launch, Redmi Turbo 4, Redmi, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Teased Hours Ahead of Global Debut; Exchange Offers, Other Benefits Revealed

Related Stories

Redmi Turbo 5 Tipped to Launch With 7,500mAh Battery, 6.5-Inch 1.5K LTPS Display
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 17 Review
  3. Adobe Will Now Let You Generate Audio Tracks and Voiceovers in Firefly
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Battlefield 6's Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode Launches October 28
  6. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Accounts Exposed: Details
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped to Support LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 Storage
  8. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
#Latest Stories
  1. Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November
  2. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook and LinkedIn
  3. Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest
  4. Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App
  5. Ant Group Registers ‘Antcoin’ Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules
  6. iPhone Air Production Reportedly Remains Unchanged Amidst Speculation of Manufacturing Cuts
  7. Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update
  8. Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly
  9. US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Ban Elected US Officials From Trading Crypto
  10. Realme C85 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »