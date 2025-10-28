Redmi Turbo 5 specifications have surfaced online. Expected to launch next year as the successor to the Turbo 4, the handset is rumoured to offer various upgrades over its predecessor. However, this is not the first time the key features of the handset have been leaked. Recently, a report highlighted that the phone will sport a 6.6-inch display. Now, the Redmi Turbo 5 is tipped to feature a slightly smaller 6.5-inch LTPS screen with 1.5K resolution. It is also said to ship with a metal frame.

Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked the key specifications of an upcoming mid-range phone from a sub-brand. Gizmochina reports that these are the specifications of the Redmi Turbo 5. If this is true, then the handset might feature a 6.5-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution. It is tipped to pack a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support, which is significantly larger than the Turbo 4's 6,550mAh battery.

Moreover, the purported Redmi Turbo 5 is said to sport a metal frame and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for security. The phone might have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Recently, a report revealed that the Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to launch in early 2026. Contrary to the recent leak, the phone was earlier believed to ship with a 6.6-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a metal frame. Globally, the handset is tipped to be sold as the Poco X8 Pro. Moreover, a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset is rumoured to power the Redmi Turbo 5.

The predecessor to the Redmi Turbo 5 was unveiled on January 2 in China. The phone sports a 6.67-inch display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,920Hz PWM Dimming rate, up to 2,560Hz instant touch sampling rate, and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, paired with a Mali-G720 MC6 GPU.

The Redmi Turbo 4 is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. For photos and videos, the Redmi Turbo 4 carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it ships with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.