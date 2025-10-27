Vivo introduced the X300 Pro and X300 in China earlier this month, with support for an external 2.35x Teleconverter lens. Both smartphones have since surfaced on several certification platforms, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, hinting at an impending global release. An earlier leak claimed that the Indian debut of the handsets may be just around the corner. The Indian variants are expected to feature specifications similar to their Chinese versions. A new leak claims that the Indian variants will support the Telephoto Extender Kit.

Vivo X300 Series May Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits

The Indian variants of the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will support the new Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit, making the country among the first global markets to receive this advanced camera accessory, according to a Smartprix report, citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh). Both smartphones are also compatible with Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter lenses, which enable extended optical zoom without compromising image clarity.

The Vivo X300 Pro can achieve up to 8.8x optical zoom, while the standard X300 reaches about 7x. The teleconverter increases the focal length to 200mm on the Pro and 165mm on the regular model. Vivo has also introduced a dedicated Teleconverter Mode within the camera app, complete with NFC support for instant lens recognition and automatic activation.

The Vivo X300 Pro features a Zeiss-optimised triple rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with OIS. The setup is powered by Vivo's in-house V3+ and Vs1 imaging processors for enhanced photography performance.

Meanwhile, the standard Vivo X300 comes with a slightly different camera system, offering a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-602 periscope camera. Both phones are equipped with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo X300 series handsets each feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC and run Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The Pro and base variants come with 6,510mAh and 6,040mAh batteries, respectively, with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro are expected to debut in India in the first week of December, with the official launch date likely to be revealed soon. The Indian variants should largely mirror their Chinese models, though minor changes such as battery capacity adjustments may be made.