Jio unveiled its new range of JioBharat Phones with safety-first capabilities on Wednesday, during the India Mobile Congress 2025 (IMC 2025). The company said that the handsets could be useful for elderly users, children, and women, as they feature location monitoring, usage manager, and up to seven-day battery backup. The usage manager will allow users or guardians to choose who can call or message them, while blocking and restricting unknown callers. On top of this, Jio has also launched Jio AI Classroom, a foundation course powered by JioPC, which allows students to learn more about the emerging technology.

New JioBharat Phones: Price, Safety Features

JioBharat Safety-First Phones price starts at Rs. 799. The handsets are available in India via Jio Stores, JioMart, Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, and other offline retailers, according to the press release. The company said that parents can buy the new JioBharat phones for their children, which will allow them to stay connected through smart location and call management features, while minimising social media distractions.

The telecom operator claims that these handsets are easy to use and also allow caretakers to keep track of their parents' health and location. Lastly, Jio said that these handsets will also be useful for women, too.

The new JioBharat Phones will support location tracking, which will allow users to share their location with their family members and friends. It also features Usage Manager. This particular functionality will let guardians control who can call or message their children or elderly parents. Moreover, users themselves can block unknown callers, while also limiting “unwanted distractions”.

Lastly, the company claims that the latest JioBharat Phones with the above-mentioned safety-first features will offer up to seven days of battery backup on a single charge.

Jio AI Classroom: Course Curriculum, How to Access

During IMC 2025, Jio also launched its new AI Classroom foundation course, which is powered by JioPC, in collaboration with Jio Institute. It is a free, beginner-level course that aims to teach students more about artificial intelligence (AI). Students can access it through their PCs, laptops, and smart TVs, via JioPC on their Jio set-top box. People can visit the company website to enrol themselves.

The company said that the new Jio AI Classroom will provide students with hands-on exposure to multiple AI tools across productivity, learning, and creativity. Those who enrol will learn about AI fundamentals, real-life applications, while helping them summarise and organise information. Students will be given practical assignments and an “AI-powered” capstone project at the end of the course. They will learn about AI through video lecture-based modules.

It also provides exclusive benefits to JioPC users, like bonus access to advanced AI tools, an extended learning roadmap, alongside a certificate from Jio Institute. Meanwhile, other users will be awarded a completion badge.

In the first week of the Jio AI Classroom course, students will be taught about the basics of AI and prompt engineering. In the second week, they will learn how to use AI for learning and creativity. The third week will familiarise students with AI for building and communication. Lastly, the final week will be assigned for the capstone project.

