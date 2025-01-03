Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • China Proposes Further Export Curbs on Battery, Critical Minerals Tech

China Proposes Further Export Curbs on Battery, Critical Minerals Tech

Some technologies to extract gallium would also be restricted.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 January 2025 16:13 IST
China Proposes Further Export Curbs on Battery, Critical Minerals Tech

Photo Credit: Reuters

China's proposals may help it retain its 70 percent grip on the global processing of lithium

Advertisement

China's commerce ministry has proposed export restrictions on some technology used to make battery components and process critical minerals lithium and gallium, a document issued on Thursday showed.

If implemented, they would be the latest in a series of export restrictions and bans targeting critical minerals and the technology used to process them, areas in which Beijing is globally dominant.

Their announcement precedes the inauguration later this month of Donald Trump for a second term during which he is expected to use tariffs and various trade restrictions against other countries, in particular China.

Adam Webb, head of battery raw materials at consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said China's proposals would help the country retain its 70 percent grip on the global processing of lithium into the material needed to make electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

"These proposed measures would be a move to maintain this high market share and to secure lithium chemical production for China's domestic battery supply chains," he said.

"Depending on the level of export restrictions imposed, this could pose challenges for Western lithium producers hoping to use Chinese technology to produce lithium chemicals."

The proposed expansion and revisions of restrictions on technology used to extract and process lithium or prepare battery components could also hinder the overseas expansion plans of major Chinese battery makers, including CATL, Gotion and EVE Energy.

Some technologies to extract gallium would also be restricted.

Thursday's announcement does not say when the proposed changes, which are open for public comment until February 1, could come into force.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: china, battery, minerals, export restrictions
Samsung Bespoke Smart Refrigerators Will Soon Recommend Groceries to Order on Instacart
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Crosses $96,800 Mark, Majority of Altcoins Retain Profits

Related Stories

China Proposes Further Export Curbs on Battery, Critical Minerals Tech
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Scheduled For This Date
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Official Magnetic Cases Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. HMD Key With 6.52-Inch Screen, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  4. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Volcanic Activity in Yellowstone Is Shifting in the Northeast Direction, Study Finds
  2. Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs Unite via Financial Crime Unit T3, Freeze $126 Million in Illicit Funds
  3. Scientists Develop New Infrared Photodiode Technology That Delivers Improved Responsiveness
  4. Redmi Note 14 Series Global Launch Date Set For January 10; Redmi Watch 5, Buds 6 Pro to Tag Along
  5. New Nanoscale Optical Sensors Can Measure Magnitude of Force, Claims Study
  6. OpenAI's o3 Model Claims Human-Level Intelligence on Benchmark, But It Might Not Be That Smart
  7. India Smartphone Market to Cross $50 Billion Valuation in 2025; Apple, Samsung May Lead Growth: Report
  8. New DNA Analysis Sheds Light on Post-Roman Migration and Anglo-Saxon Influence in Britain
  9. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Official Magnetic Cases Revealed Ahead of January 7 Launch
  10. Huawei's Next-Generation Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Run on Kirin 9020 Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »