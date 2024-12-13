Technology News
Poliovirus Appears in European Wastewater, Experts Investigate Origins

Vaccine-derived poliovirus has been detected in European wastewater. Experts are tracing its origins

Updated: 13 December 2024 21:00 IST
Poliovirus Appears in European Wastewater, Experts Investigate Origins

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ REPIC_STUDIO

Poliovirus sporadically shows up and circulates in countries

Highlights
  • Poliovirus detected in Spain, Germany, and Poland wastewater samples
  • Experts link virus to vaccine-derived strain from Africa's Zamfara
  • No paralysis cases yet, but vaccination gaps pose risks
Over the past three months, vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 has been detected in wastewater across multiple European countries, raising concerns among public health experts. According to reports, samples from Spain, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom and Finland have tested positive for the virus. Despite no reported cases of paralysis, health authorities remain on high alert. Experts suggest the widespread presence of the virus indicates an unusual pattern of circulation.

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) European polio lead, Shahin Huseynov, described the situation as “very unorthodox” during a press briefing. The virus, identified as a derivative of the Zamfara strain circulating in Africa, has shown significant genetic variation. This has made it challenging for researchers to determine whether the virus was imported multiple times or has been transmitted locally. Genetic analysis suggests the virus has been circulating undetected for approximately a year, according to WHO officials.

Virus Found in Multiple Countries

Reportedly, the first detection occurred in Spain's Barcelona in mid-September during routine wastewater monitoring. Later, samples in Warsaw, Poland, collected on October 22, also tested positive. Germany reported detections in seven cities, including Munich, Cologne, and Hamburg, while England and Finland added to the list of affected locations in December. Public health agencies in these regions have heightened surveillance and are reviewing immunisation records to identify gaps.
Sabrina Bacci, who oversees vaccine-preventable diseases at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, stated that determining the exact timing of the virus's introduction remains difficult.

Concerns Over Spread and Local Transmission

Experts worry about the potential spread to countries with low vaccination rates, such as Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as per reports. Despite high immunisation rates in most affected nations, unvaccinated individuals remain vulnerable. Reportedly, WHO sources suggest that the virus might die out as it did during previous outbreaks in other countries. However, if transmission persists, discussions about reintroducing novel oral vaccines may gain traction.


Health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasising the importance of eradicating polio worldwide, as per sources.

 

Further reading: Poliovirus, European wastewater, vaccine-derived poliovirus, WHO, polio outbreak
