Satellite Captures Svalbard Bear Island's Rare Cloud Formations and Algal Bloom

Rare satellite image reveals algal bloom and atmospheric vortices near Bear Island in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2025 21:26 IST
Satellite Captures Svalbard Bear Island's Rare Cloud Formations and Algal Bloom

Photo Credit: NASA/Aqua/MODIS/Wanmei Liang

A 2023 photo showed von Kármán vortices and a large algal bloom near Bear Island

Highlights
  • Bear Island’s algal bloom spanned 400 km in Barents Sea
  • Von Kármán vortices formed over Miseryfjellet mountain
  • Radioactive waters raise ecological concerns near Bear Island
A striking satellite image from 2023 revealed a rare combination of natural phenomena occurring simultaneously around Bear Island, or Bjørnøya, part of Norway's Svalbard archipelago. The image showcases swirling atmospheric patterns alongside a massive algal bloom in the Barents Sea. Bear Island is surrounded by radioactive waters, remnants of a Cold War-era Soviet submarine, raising ecological concerns for the region's wildlife. The photograph, taken on July 13, highlights the unique intersection of atmospheric and oceanic processes near this remote location.

Von Kármán Vortices Above Bear Island

According to NASA's Earth Observatory, the cloud patterns, known as von Kármán vortices, were observed above the island, as reported by Live Science. These swirling formations occur when airflow is disrupted by a tall landmass. Miseryfjellet, Bear Island's highest mountain, was identified as the source of the disturbance. Miseryfjellet's three peaks, named Urd, Verdande, and Skuld after Norse mythology's Norns, collectively reach a height of 536 metres above sea level. The vortices, resembling a braided design, trailed across the sky as clouds passed over the peaks.

Gigantic Algal Bloom in the Barents Sea

A separate phenomenon observed in the satellite image was a large algal bloom spanning approximately 400 kilometres across the ocean surface. According to reports, this light-green formation was attributed to chlorophyll produced by photosynthetic algae, or phytoplankton, which thrive in sunlight-rich conditions. The spiral shapes in the bloom were shaped by ocean currents, painting a vibrant image of natural activity in the sea below.

Impact of Radioactivity on Local Wildlife

Reports have highlighted concerns about the radioactive waters surrounding Bear Island. The source of contamination, the Soviet submarine K-278 Komsomolets, sank in 1989 roughly 185 kilometers southwest of the island. Elevated radiation levels in the vicinity, noted as 800,000 times higher than normal in 2019, have raised questions about potential risks to the local ecosystem. As reported by Live Science, the island's fauna includes large populations of seabirds, foxes, and seals, though polar bears are seldom sighted.

The co-occurrence of atmospheric and oceanic phenomena in this satellite image underscores the dynamic and complex natural processes shaping the environment around Bear Island.

 

Bear Island, Svalbard, Algal Bloom, Atmospheric Vortices, Radioactivity, NASA Aqua, Von Kármán Vortices, Miseryfjellet, Ecological Concerns
Satellite Captures Svalbard Bear Island's Rare Cloud Formations and Algal Bloom
