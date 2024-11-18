Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Confirm Volcanic Eruptions on Moon’s Far Side in New Study

A study confirms volcanic eruptions on the Moon’s far side, dating back billions of years, based on lunar soil samples.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 November 2024 15:00 IST
Scientists Confirm Volcanic Eruptions on Moon’s Far Side in New Study

Photo Credit: NASA

The Chinese Chang’e-6 lander, shown, gathered samples from the farside of the moon in early June.

Highlights
  • Volcanic rocks discovered on the Moon’s far side.
  • New study reveals eruptions dating back 4.2 billion years.
  • Chang’e-6 mission provides crucial lunar soil samples.
Advertisement

New research has revealed that volcanic eruptions occurred on the Moon's far side billions of years ago, comparable to those observed on its visible side. This discovery was made through an analysis of lunar soil samples brought back by China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft, the first mission to collect and return materials from this largely unexplored lunar region.

According to papers published November 15 in Science and Nature, scientists from two independent research teams identified volcanic rock fragments in the samples. One of the pieces was determined to be approximately 2.8 billion years old, while another, even older fragment, was dated to 4.2 billion years. These findings provide evidence of prolonged volcanic activity on the far side of the Moon, an area previously lacking direct geological data.

Distinct Characteristics of the Moon's Far Side

The Moon's far side differs significantly from its near side, which faces Earth and has been better explored. While the near side features flat, dark plains formed by ancient lava flows, the far side is marked by craters and lacks similar volcanic formations. According to Qiu-Li Li, a co-author of the study from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the stark geological contrasts between the two sides remain a subject of ongoing investigation.

Earlier research, including data from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, hinted at a volcanic history for the far side. However, the recent findings, published in the journals Science and Nature, offer the first physical evidence confirming such activity.

China's Lunar Missions in Focus

China has been instrumental in advancing lunar exploration. In 2019, the Chang'e-4 mission became the first to land on the Moon's far side. The Chang'e-5 mission later returned samples from the near side in 2020. The current study builds on these achievements, shedding light on over a billion years of volcanic eruptions on the Moon's hidden hemisphere. Further research is expected to clarify how and why volcanic activity persisted for such an extended period.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: moon, volcanic eruptions, lunar soil, Chang’e-6, far side of the moon, Lunar exploration, China’s space missions
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Cameron Diaz Makes Comeback with Netflix Spy Comedy 'Back in Action'
Octopuses May Become Earth's Next Dominant Species if Humans Go Extinct, Claims New Study

Related Stories

Scientists Confirm Volcanic Eruptions on Moon’s Far Side in New Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Series Will Launch in China on November 26 With This Chipset
  2. Samsung's XR Glasses Will Share Features With Meta Ray-Ban Glasses: Report
  3. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed; Chipset Details Surface Online
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Launch in India With a Smaller Battery
  5. Oppo Find X8 Series to Be First Phones With Dimensity 9400 Chip in India
  6. Apple Might Be Thinking of Making Its Own TV Set, but There's a Catch
  7. Apple Reportedly Plans to Discontinue This Popular iPhone Accessory
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins in India With These Benefits
  9. Nubia Z70 Ultra Design Revealed; Will Arrive in These Colourways
  10. SpaceX's Starship Booster Heads to Launch Pad for November 19 Test
#Latest Stories
  1. Yahoo Mail for iOS Updated With AI Features, Gamification Tools
  2. NASA Rockets Create Artificial Clouds Under Northern Lights in Norway
  3. Bluesky Confirms It Will Not Train Its Generative AI Models on User Posts
  4. Elon Musk Expands Lawsuit Against OpenAI, Adding Microsoft and Antitrust Claims
  5. Hubble Telescope Reveals Milky Way Blowing Gas off LMC Galaxy in Close Encounter
  6. Tecno Pop 9 4G India Launch Date Set for November 22; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  7. SpaceX Rolls Out Starship Super Heavy Booster for November 19 Flight Test
  8. Tata Said to Seal Deal with Pegatron for iPhone Plant in Tamil Nadu
  9. CoinSwitch SmartInvest  Service With Investment Strategies for New Crypto Investors Launched
  10. Oppo Find X8 Series Set to Be First Smartphones in India to Arrive With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »