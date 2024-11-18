In the event of human extinction due to war or climate change, octopuses have been identified as potential rulers of Earth, according to leading scientists. Their intelligence, dexterity, and adaptability are believed to position them as candidates for developing an advanced civilisation. Professor Tim Coulson, a zoologist at the University of Oxford, suggests that octopuses could evolve tools and technologies to build underwater cities akin to human societies should the right environmental conditions emerge.

Key Traits Supporting Octopus Dominance

As per a report by DailyMail UK, there are several attributes of octopuses that make them unique. Their problem-solving capabilities, decentralised nervous system, and ability to manipulate objects enable them to adapt to challenging environments. The report further highlights that while they are unlikely to fully transition to land due to their lack of a skeleton, it is believed they could find innovative ways to extend their time out of water, such as developing breathing apparatuses.

These marine creatures, already adept at using tools and hunting, could exploit niches left vacant in a post-human world, the report adds. Octopuses are known to thrive in diverse environments, from deep seas to coastal waters, and possess the capacity for both solitary survival and complex behaviours.

Primates Unlikely to Succeed Humans

Contrary to previous theories suggesting primates might replace humans, the report reveal that researchers argue that primates face many of the same extinction threats as humans. Slow reproductive rates, vulnerability to predators, and dependence on specific ecosystems reduce their chances of survival in a changed world. The report further mentions that while intelligent birds and insects demonstrate advanced behaviour, they lack the dexterity needed to create tools or transform their surroundings on a human scale.

Speculative but Plausible Future

Professor Coulson told the publication that the rise of octopuses as dominant species is speculative. Evolution is unpredictable, shaped by countless variables, random mutations, and extinction events. However, given the intelligence and adaptability of octopuses, they remain a strong contender for evolving into an advanced civilisation in the absence of human influence, he told the publication.