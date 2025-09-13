Technology News
DNA Cassette Tapes Could Transform the Future of Digital Storage

A new “DNA cassette tape” can hold petabytes in compact form, offering a long-lasting, sustainable data storage solution.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 September 2025 22:27 IST
Photo Credit: Science Advances (2025)

DNA cassette tape stores petabytes compactly, offering a green fix for soaring global data storage needs

Highlights
  • DNA tapes store data more densely than today’s hard drives
  • 100m of DNA tape could hold 36 petabytes of information
  • Offers sustainable, long-term storage without electricity
Our data-driven world is facing a storage crunch: hard drives and servers are reaching capacity, and data is growing faster than it can be stored. Researchers have unveiled an innovative solution by turning to DNA, nature's ultimate hard drive, for high-density storage. DNA is extremely compact and long-lasting – one human cell's DNA can store about 3.2 gigabytes, or roughly 6,000 books' worth of information. In a recent Science Advances paper, scientists in China describe a “DNA cassette tape” that works much like the 1980s audio cassettes.

Scientific Breakthrough: DNA Tape Technology

According to a new study published in the journal Science Advances, the team of researchers constructed a physical tape from a polyester-nylon blend and printed barcode patterns to create millions of tiny sections, like digital folders.

Digital files are converted into DNA code (using the four bases A, G, C, T) and written onto the tape, which is sealed under a protective crystalline coating. The researchers proved the system by encoding a digital image into DNA and then successfully retrieving it from the tape. This cassette approach provides fast, compact DNA-based storage with efficient file management.

Potential Applications and Industry Interest

DNA cassette tapes could revolutionize data centers by replacing bulky servers with compact, low-power archives. Unlike conventional media, DNA can preserve information for millennia without electricity. For example, a 100-meter DNA tape could theoretically hold as much data as over 3 billion songs (around 36 petabytes), illustrating its immense capacity advantage.

Major tech and biotech companies, such as Microsoft, Illumina, GenScript, are already investing in DNA storage development. However, challenges like high cost and slow read/write speeds remain. Still, many see DNA archives as a promising, sustainable solution to our ever-growing global data needs, especially archival storage.

 

Comments

Further reading: DNA, Biology, Science
