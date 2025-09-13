The Treasure Hunters is an upcoming game show that is landing on your digital screens soon. This show revolves around some of the prominent faces of social media, where these influencers take on the mission to hunt for the hidden treasure. The show is being hosted by Manisha Rani and ScoutOP, aka Tanmay Singh. This show is a perfect blend of fun and entertainment. This show will feature 10 contestants who will wander around and engage in witty conversations with the locals to find the treasure.

When and Where to Watch The Treasure Hunters

The Treasure Hunters will begin streaming from Sept 15th, 2025, only on JioHotstar. But before that, the viewers must have a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Treasure Hunters

Set in the hustling city of Mumbai, this is an upcoming game show that will follow 10 social media personalities competing only to find a hidden treasure while the clock keeps ticking. While they navigate through the challenges and tasks, they will be seen engaging in conversations and seeking help from locals and the clues they have been offered.

The show is promised to be entertaining, and these personalities will make it even more fun. The concept of the show is promising.

Cast and Crew of The Treasure Hunters

The Treasure Hunters will be hosted by Manisha Rani and ScoutOP, aka Tanmay Singh. Some of the contestants that will be seen on the show are Ansh Pandit, Reenu Debnath, Garima Chourasia, Shubham Prajapat, Sona Dey, and more.

Reception of The Treasure Hunters

This show is yet to released online, henceforth, the IMDb rating is not available. The markers are positive about receiving a decent response from the audience.