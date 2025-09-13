Technology News
English Edition

The Madras Mystery OTT Release: This Nazriya Nazim Thriller Will Soon Arrive on This Platform

The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar premieres on SonyLIV on November 6, 2025, with Nazriya Nazim’s comeback in a 1940s crime thriller.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 September 2025 20:30 IST
The Madras Mystery OTT Release: This Nazriya Nazim Thriller Will Soon Arrive on This Platform

Photo Credit: SonyLIV

The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar could be released on SonyLIV

Highlights
  • Nazriya Nazim’s big Tamil comeback after 11 years
  • Based on the infamous Lakshmikanthan murder case of the 1940s
  • Premieres November 6, 2025, exclusively on SonyLIV
Advertisement

The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar, an Indian period thriller film, written and directed by the debutant director, Ashif Pavapettadayil.​ Produced by Netru Indru in association with Getto Entertainment, the film is fair, seeing Nazriya Nizam Fahadh making her return to Kollywood after a hiatus. The period thriller focuses on the British India in the 1940s. Not a lot is known about the plot so far due to the lack of a trailer, but we do know when it will be released.

The Madras Mystery: When & Where to Watch

The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar will launch on SonyLIV on November 6, 2025.

Trailer & Plot Trailer

There was no complete trailer released at the time of various reports, but a fair share of promotional photos suggest an atmospheric-looking period crime thriller. And around an act of violence, too: the Lakshmikanthan murder; a scandalous case that exploded in 1940s British India when the body of a journalist who published ever-so-saucy film-star columns is discovered stabbed to death in Madras. The story of the subsequent trials, public outrage and lingering question is a fascinating chapter in pre-independence cinema and society.

Cast & Crew

The series is directed by Sooriyaprathap and is running under the production of AL Vijay. Starring Nazriya Nazim in the lead role, other actors include Natty, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Nasser and the veteran actor YG Mahendran. The film is produced by IB Karthikeyan under Big Print Pictures.

Reception

The Madras Mystery - Fall of a Superstar is yet to be released, so there are no reviews for it on IMDb; however, there is a lot of hubbub around the social media platforms.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SonyLIV, OTT Release, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sarkeet OTT Release: This Is Where You Can Watch the Asif Ali-Starrer Later This Month
The Treasure Hunters OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Manisha Rani's Game Show Online

Related Stories

The Madras Mystery OTT Release: This Nazriya Nazim Thriller Will Soon Arrive on This Platform
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Create Metal That Resists Cracking in Deep Space Cold
  2. The Madras Mystery OTT Release: This Nazriya Nazim Thriller Will Soon Arrive on This Platform
  3. The Treasure Hunters OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Manisha Rani's Game Show Online
  4. Sarkeet OTT Release: This Is Where You Can Watch the Asif Ali-Starrer Later This Month
  5. Researchers Reconstruct 2,500-Year-Old Faces From Skulls Found in Tamil Nadu
  6. House Mates OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Tamil Horror Comedy Online
  7. Black Hole Kicked Away? Gravitational Waves Reveal Einstein’s Ripples in Spacetime
  8. NASA’s Artemis II Astronauts Will Double as Test Subjects for Deep Space Health Research
  9. Canadian Startup Qubic Unveils Cryogenic Amplifier That Could Transform Quantum Computing
  10. Vembu Is Streaming Now on Aha Tamil: All You Need to Know About the Tamil Social Drama
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »