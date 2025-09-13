The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar, an Indian period thriller film, written and directed by the debutant director, Ashif Pavapettadayil.​ Produced by Netru Indru in association with Getto Entertainment, the film is fair, seeing Nazriya Nizam Fahadh making her return to Kollywood after a hiatus. The period thriller focuses on the British India in the 1940s. Not a lot is known about the plot so far due to the lack of a trailer, but we do know when it will be released.

The Madras Mystery: When & Where to Watch

The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar will launch on SonyLIV on November 6, 2025.

Trailer & Plot Trailer

There was no complete trailer released at the time of various reports, but a fair share of promotional photos suggest an atmospheric-looking period crime thriller. And around an act of violence, too: the Lakshmikanthan murder; a scandalous case that exploded in 1940s British India when the body of a journalist who published ever-so-saucy film-star columns is discovered stabbed to death in Madras. The story of the subsequent trials, public outrage and lingering question is a fascinating chapter in pre-independence cinema and society.

Cast & Crew

The series is directed by Sooriyaprathap and is running under the production of AL Vijay. Starring Nazriya Nazim in the lead role, other actors include Natty, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Nasser and the veteran actor YG Mahendran. The film is produced by IB Karthikeyan under Big Print Pictures.

Reception

The Madras Mystery - Fall of a Superstar is yet to be released, so there are no reviews for it on IMDb; however, there is a lot of hubbub around the social media platforms.