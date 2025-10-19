Mysterious Asteroid Impact Found in Australia, But the Crater is Missing

Natural glass fragments scattered across South Australia are now pointing out a giant asteroid impact that took place around 11 million years ago in this newly discovered field. The glass known as 'tektites' is formed when a meteorite crashes into the Earth with enough energy to melt rocks on the surface and hurl molten debris across great distances. These fragments, unique to Australia, have preserved a record of a catastrophic event that scientists never knew had happened. Yet, the impact crater remains missing.

Mysterious Ancient Impact Revealed: Australian Glass Fragments Trace Lost Asteroid Crater

As per a study published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters, the research was led by Anna Musolino from Aix-Marseille University and co-authored by Professor Fred Jourdan from Curtin University.

The team discovered that the tektites found in South Australia had unusual chemistry and an ancient age, setting them apart from all previously known varieties. Jourdan said the glasses “recorded an ancient impact event we did not even know about”, describing them as “time capsules from deep in Earth's history”.

The new findings bring to attention that an asteroid struck the planet. Melting all of its surfaces and sending large streams of molten rocks more than 1,500 miles away. Although gigantic, they still haven't been able to pinpoint the crater behind it. Jourdan added that knowledge of such effects allows us to better evaluate future asteroid risks, an important aspect of planetary defence.

In Australia, predate Glasses found the Australasian tektite field and are considered to be a distinct impact possibly associated with a volcanic arc zone. Scientists mention that they have found a new phase in the history of Earth as an asteroid hit us with such force only to leave behind the mysterious landscape of Australia. And further research on its terrain may reveal evidence for the crater caused by it.