Scientists Discover World's Largest Coral Discovered in Solomon Islands

The world's largest coral, discovered in the Solomon Islands, spans over 100 feet and is vital to marine ecosystems.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 November 2024 16:00 IST
Photo Credit: Manu San Félix, National Geographic Pristine Seas

The largest coral ever recorded was found by scientists in the southwest Pacific Ocean.

Highlights
  • New coral in Solomon Islands measures over 100 feet wide
  • World’s largest coral colony found after centuries of growth
  • Major discovery highlights threats facing coral reefs globally
A massive coral, thought to be the largest ever recorded, has been discovered by scientists in the Solomon Islands, drawing global attention to its size and environmental significance. The coral, which extends about 111 feet across and 104 feet in length, spans an area comparable to two basketball courts and can be seen from space. This discovery, made by a team from National Geographic's Pristine Seas expedition in October, highlights the presence of previously unrecorded marine giants.

A Hidden Giant in the Ocean

Dr. Molly Timmers, the expedition's lead scientist, noted that the coral appeared “like a shipwreck” from the water's surface. Its sheer size was confirmed by underwater divers, who found the coral extending across the seafloor with undulating waves of brown, yellow, and blue hues. Estimated to be between 300 and 500 years old, the coral dwarfs the previous record-holder, a coral known as “Big Momma” in American Samoa.

Pristine Seas founder Dr. Enric Sala compared the discovery to finding “the world's tallest tree” and emphasized its importance in marine biodiversity research. Dr. David M. Baker, a coral reef researcher at the University of Hong Kong, who was not part of the expedition, highlighted that large coral structures represent resilience, having endured significant environmental changes over centuries.

A Vital Marine Habitat at Risk

Though the coral appears healthy, scientists have expressed concern about the threats it faces from both local and global stressors. Overfishing disrupts coral reef ecosystems by removing key species that support its health, while climate change poses a longer-term threat. Coral reefs are highly susceptible to warming oceans, which can lead to coral bleaching and ultimately coral death, Timmers noted.

With more than 490 species of hard and soft corals, the Solomon Islands host one of the world's richest coral ecosystems. The discovery of this coral serves as a reminder of both the ocean's hidden wonders and the urgent need for conservation amidst rising global temperatures.

 

Further reading: Solomon Islands, coral discovery, marine life, ocean health, coral reefs, climate change, Pristine Seas, coral conservation
