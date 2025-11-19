Technology News
English Edition

Diesel Set for OTT Release Date: When and Where to Harish Kalyan's Action Thriller Online?

The film explores the world of the diesel mafia and corruption.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2025 23:34 IST
Diesel Set for OTT Release Date: When and Where to Harish Kalyan's Action Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

Harish Kalyan’s Diesel streams Nov 21, exploring diesel mafia in action thriller

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Diesel premieres on Aha Tamil and Sun NXT on November 21, 2025
  • Stars Harish Kalyan, Athulyaa Ravi, and Vinay Rai
  • Directed and written by Shanmugam Muthusamy
Advertisement

Harish Kalyan's Diesel is a no-holds-barred Tamil action thriller that goes down to the diesel mafia, corruption, and one man's quest for justice. The film was released in theatres on October 17 and is now headed for its digital debut with the audience. Directed and written by Shanmugam Muthusamy, the film is filled with high-stakes action, raw emotions, and solid performances—all packed into a frenzy of violence and drama, making it a must-watch for fans of Tamil action.

When and Where to Watch

Diesel will be aired on Aha Tamil and Sun NXT beginning November 21, 2025. Subscribers can access the film on either platform starting from that premiere date.

Trailer and Plot

The Diesel trailer features a plucky young man who falls into the dangerous world of the diesel mafia, taking on corrupt cops, fierce foes, and political heat. Filled with high-speed chases, bold surprises, and emotional showdowns, the movie mixes action with depth. Harish Kalyan said the physically and mentally challenging project was satisfying and relevant.

Cast and Crew

The movie has powerful supporting roles played by Harish Kalyan, Athulyaa Ravi, Vinay Rai, Karunaas, Sai Kumar, Ananya Bose, Venkat Ramesh Thilak Kaali Venkat Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Khedekar, Zakir Hussain, Thangadurai Maaran KPY Dheena, and Apoorva Singh. It has music composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, cinematography by MS Prabhu/Richard M. Nathan, and editing done by San Lokesh.

Reception

When released in cinemas, Diesel was met with mixed to favourable reviews. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.4/10, which explains the liking of Tamil audiences for cinema.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Diesel, Tamil action, Aha Tamil, Sun NXT, OTT Premiere
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Unheard Cries at GB Road (2025) Now Streaming on Times Play and Discovery Plus India

Related Stories

Diesel Set for OTT Release Date: When and Where to Harish Kalyan's Action Thriller Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wobble One Launched in India With Dimensity 7400 SoC at This Price
  2. Jio Brings Free Gemini 3 AI to All 5G Subscribers: See Eligibility, Benefits
  3. PS5 Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount in India During Sony's Black Friday Sale
  4. 3I/ATLAS Comet Just Photobombed a Distant Galaxy in a Stunning New Image
  5. BSNL Rs. 107 Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced Again: See New Validity, Benefits
  6. Grok 4.1 vs ChatGPT-5.1: The Key Differences You Need to Know
  7. Vivo V60e Review
  8. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, IP69K Rating
  9. Apple Announces New Annual and Monthly AppleCare+ Plans in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A57 Could Offer Faster Charging Than Galaxy S26
#Latest Stories
  1. Battery Breakthrough Could Make Solar Panels Cheaper and More Powerful
  2. Single Papa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kunal Khemu’s Upcoming Comedy Drama Series?
  3. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Photographed Beside Distant Galaxy in Rare Cosmic Shot
  4. Diesel Set for OTT Release Date: When and Where to Harish Kalyan's Action Thriller Online?
  5. Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Romantic Comedy Film Online?
  6. Eko (2025) OTT Release Date Tipped Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. ESA’s Euclid Telescope Charts Over a Million Galaxies in Landmark First Data
  8. Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Watch it Online?
  9. James Webb Space Telescope May Have Spotted the Universe’s First Stars, Astronomers Say
  10. Thandakaaraanyam Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: A Dark Thriller Set in a Mysterious Forest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »