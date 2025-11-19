Diesel Set for OTT Release Date: When and Where to Harish Kalyan's Action Thriller Online?

Harish Kalyan's Diesel is a no-holds-barred Tamil action thriller that goes down to the diesel mafia, corruption, and one man's quest for justice. The film was released in theatres on October 17 and is now headed for its digital debut with the audience. Directed and written by Shanmugam Muthusamy, the film is filled with high-stakes action, raw emotions, and solid performances—all packed into a frenzy of violence and drama, making it a must-watch for fans of Tamil action.

When and Where to Watch

Diesel will be aired on Aha Tamil and Sun NXT beginning November 21, 2025. Subscribers can access the film on either platform starting from that premiere date.

Trailer and Plot

The Diesel trailer features a plucky young man who falls into the dangerous world of the diesel mafia, taking on corrupt cops, fierce foes, and political heat. Filled with high-speed chases, bold surprises, and emotional showdowns, the movie mixes action with depth. Harish Kalyan said the physically and mentally challenging project was satisfying and relevant.

Cast and Crew

The movie has powerful supporting roles played by Harish Kalyan, Athulyaa Ravi, Vinay Rai, Karunaas, Sai Kumar, Ananya Bose, Venkat Ramesh Thilak Kaali Venkat Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Khedekar, Zakir Hussain, Thangadurai Maaran KPY Dheena, and Apoorva Singh. It has music composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, cinematography by MS Prabhu/Richard M. Nathan, and editing done by San Lokesh.

Reception

When released in cinemas, Diesel was met with mixed to favourable reviews. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.4/10, which explains the liking of Tamil audiences for cinema.

