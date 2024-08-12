NASA has revealed that the return of astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who are currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on a Boeing Starliner mission, could be delayed until February 2025. What was initially planned as a 10-day mission has been significantly extended due to unexpected issues with the spacecraft.

The Boeing Starliner, which launched in June this year, was designed to complete a critical test mission before being certified for routine crew flights. However, the spacecraft has encountered several technical difficulties, including propulsion system malfunctions and helium leaks. These issues have delayed the mission and prompted NASA to consider alternative return options.

In light of the ongoing problems with Starliner, NASA is now exploring the possibility of using SpaceX's Crew Dragon to bring the astronauts back to Earth. If this option is pursued, Wilmore and Williams might remain on the ISS until February 2025. This extension is necessary to ensure that Starliner can be safely repaired or to wait for an appropriate opportunity for a return using Crew Dragon.

Since their arrival at the ISS on June 6th, Williams and Wilmore have been involved in a variety of scientific experiments and daily tasks. Despite the extended mission, all nine astronauts currently aboard the ISS are safe and have sufficient food and supplies. The priority remains to resolve the issues with Starliner and find a solution for the astronauts' return as soon as possible.

Sunita Williams, a veteran astronaut on her third space mission, has been engaged in important research while at the ISS. This includes studies on fluid physics and plant growth in microgravity, which are essential for future space missions and the potential establishment of off-Earth bases.

NASA and Boeing are working diligently to address the technical challenges with Starliner. Until these issues are resolved, the duration of the mission remains uncertain. The focus is on ensuring the astronauts' safety and exploring all available options for their return.