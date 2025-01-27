Technology News
English Edition

Study Reveals Earth's Small Asteroid Likely Originated from the Moon

Asteroid 2024 PT5, possibly from the Moon, provides clues about lunar impacts and asteroid origins.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 January 2025 17:00 IST
Study Reveals Earth's Small Asteroid Likely Originated from the Moon

Photo Credit: NASA

Asteroid 2024 PT5 intrigues scientists with possible lunar origins

Highlights
  • NASA suggests asteroid 2024 PT5 might be a fragment of lunar rock
  • Observations show a composition matching Moon samples, not asteroids
  • Rare lunar-origin asteroids offer new insights for space exploration
Advertisement

A small near-Earth asteroid, 2024 PT5, has sparked interest among scientists due to its potential lunar origins. Discovered in August 2024, the object remained near Earth for several months before resuming its orbit around the Sun. Measuring approximately 10 meters in width, the asteroid is believed to have been ejected from the Moon thousands of years ago, following a significant impact. Observations have shown that the object does not pose a threat to Earth, but its unusual composition has drawn attention from researchers.

Findings from the Astrophysical Journal Letters

According to a study published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, 2024 PT5's surface reflects sunlight in a manner consistent with lunar rock rather than typical asteroid material. As per an official press release by NASA, Teddy Kareta, an astronomer at Lowell Observatory and the study's lead author, stated that the asteroid's silicate-rich composition aligns closely with Moon samples collected during past missions. Kareta also noted a lack of space weathering on the asteroid, suggesting its presence in space for only a few thousand years.

Analysing Motion and Origin

NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) ruled out the possibility of 2024 PT5 being human-made space debris by analysing its movement. Oscar Fuentes-Muñoz, a NASA postdoctoral fellow at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told media outlets that solar radiation pressure, which significantly affects lightweight debris, did not alter the asteroid's trajectory in a similar manner. This evidence strongly supports its classification as a dense, natural object rather than artificial debris.

Implications for Lunar and Asteroid Studies

The discovery has doubled the number of known lunar-origin asteroids, joining 469219 Kamo'oalewa, identified in 2016. Researchers are optimistic about identifying more lunar fragments as telescopic technology advances. Linking such objects to specific lunar craters could offer valuable insights into the Moon's cratering processes and subsurface composition, potentially enhancing future lunar exploration efforts.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: asteroid, Moon, NASA, 2024 PT5, lunar fragment, space science, lunar studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Rare Pterosaur Neck Bone Discovery Shows Crocodilian Bite From 76 Million Years Ago
PS6 Could Launch in 2027 as Chip Design Said to Be Complete

Related Stories

Study Reveals Earth's Small Asteroid Likely Originated from the Moon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  2. Vivo V50, Vivo Y19e May Launch in India Soon, Spotted on BIS Site
  3. iPhone SE 4 Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases Design
  4. Study Reveals Integration of 1,024 Silicon Quantum Dots into On-Chip Electronics
  5. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Users Add Multiple Accounts on Same iPhone
  6. Apple Still Developing AirPods With Camera, Heart Rate Tracker: Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazil Suspends Sam Altman’s Iris-Scanning World Project, ANPD Issues Notice to Parent Firm 
  2. Study Reveals Integration of 1,024 Silicon Quantum Dots into On-Chip Electronics, All Functioning at Low Temperatures
  3. Realme Neo 7 SE Design, Key Features Surface Online via TENAA Website Listing
  4. Instagram Tipped to Be Working on an X-Styled Community Notes Feature
  5. Climate-Driven Changes Reduce Agricultural Productivity in Central Europe, Claims New Study
  6. Lava Yuva Smart With 6.76-inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Poco May Skip Launch of Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra Smartphones in India
  8. Coinbase CEO Concerned About Tokens Flooding Market, Says Thorough Evaluation No Longer Feasible 
  9. Hugging Face Introduces Compact Versions of SmolVLM Vision Language Model That Can Run on Consumer Laptops
  10. Xiaomi 15 Series or Redmi 14 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »