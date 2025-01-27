Study Reveals Earth's Small Asteroid Likely Originated from the Moon

A small near-Earth asteroid, 2024 PT5, has sparked interest among scientists due to its potential lunar origins. Discovered in August 2024, the object remained near Earth for several months before resuming its orbit around the Sun. Measuring approximately 10 meters in width, the asteroid is believed to have been ejected from the Moon thousands of years ago, following a significant impact. Observations have shown that the object does not pose a threat to Earth, but its unusual composition has drawn attention from researchers.

Findings from the Astrophysical Journal Letters

According to a study published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, 2024 PT5's surface reflects sunlight in a manner consistent with lunar rock rather than typical asteroid material. As per an official press release by NASA, Teddy Kareta, an astronomer at Lowell Observatory and the study's lead author, stated that the asteroid's silicate-rich composition aligns closely with Moon samples collected during past missions. Kareta also noted a lack of space weathering on the asteroid, suggesting its presence in space for only a few thousand years.

Analysing Motion and Origin

NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) ruled out the possibility of 2024 PT5 being human-made space debris by analysing its movement. Oscar Fuentes-Muñoz, a NASA postdoctoral fellow at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told media outlets that solar radiation pressure, which significantly affects lightweight debris, did not alter the asteroid's trajectory in a similar manner. This evidence strongly supports its classification as a dense, natural object rather than artificial debris.

Implications for Lunar and Asteroid Studies

The discovery has doubled the number of known lunar-origin asteroids, joining 469219 Kamo'oalewa, identified in 2016. Researchers are optimistic about identifying more lunar fragments as telescopic technology advances. Linking such objects to specific lunar craters could offer valuable insights into the Moon's cratering processes and subsurface composition, potentially enhancing future lunar exploration efforts.