Technology News
English Edition

Crypto’s ‘Middle Child’ Ethereum Flounders as Rivals Gain Ground

Critics point to a growing reliance on so-called Layer-2 blockchains, built on top of Ethereum to improve otherwise clunky and costly transactions.

By Sidhartha Shukla, Bloomberg  | Updated: 30 November 2024 13:28 IST
Crypto’s ‘Middle Child’ Ethereum Flounders as Rivals Gain Ground

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Drawkit Illustrations

Ethereum was designed to make it easier to build blockchain-based applications

Highlights
  • Ethereum is growing more reliant on Layer-2 blockchains
  • Layer-2 transactions are up 430 percent since March
  • Ether is up 75 percent, while Bitcoin has more than double in value
Advertisement

Ethereum faces pressing questions over its direction as a rejigged user experience saps activity and fees, stoking uncertainty about whether the blockchain will continue to underpin commerce in crypto. Critics point to a growing reliance on so-called Layer-2 blockchains, built on top of Ethereum to improve otherwise clunky and costly transactions. Layer-2 operators like Arbitrum and Optimism have reaped the rewards. Since March, Layer-2 transactions are up 430%, while fees collected by Ethereum have fallen 87% in the same period, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The performance of Ethereum's token, Ether, underscores the muddy outlook. It's up about 75% in the past year, a period when Bitcoin more than doubled. Bitcoin lately also scaled record highs atop president-elect Donald Trump's embrace of digital assets, whereas Ether remains far from all-time peaks.

“The layer-2 road map shipped without careful examination of the economics,” said Max Resnick, head of research at Special Mechanisms Group, which is owned by Ethereum developer Consensys Systems. “It's clearly a concern.”

‘World Computer'

Founded over a decade ago with the aim of creating a “world computer,” Ethereum made it easier to build blockchain-based applications, turbo-charging the decentralized finance — or DeFi — ecosystem where people trade, lend and borrow digital assets peer-to-peer using automated software.

The network supports over $72 billion in tokens locked in DeFi apps, as well as over $100 billion of the nearly $190 billion stablecoin market, according to data from DefiLlama. But what has long been considered a dominant position is perhaps for the first time under threat.

While the blockchain has “ceded some pricing power” in the short term, it has done so to allow “all the Layer-2s to establish themselves and grow and flourish,” said Consensys Chief Executive Officer Joseph Lubin.

In the US exchange-traded fund sector, Ether products have received a tepid reception, recording a net inflow of $242 million compared with a $31 billion flood into Bitcoin ETFs in 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Growing Supply

Since the blockchain's “Dencun” upgrade in March, Ether supply has turned inflationary: the number of tokens in circulation is rising. An earlier upgrade, “The Merge” in 2022, was supposed to prevent that and lure investors.

The loss of fees to Layer-2 platforms has exacerbated the situation, because the supply of Ether is kept in check through the permanent removal of tokens representing a portion of transaction fees.

There is now a live debate about whether bringing Layer-2s into the fold was the right path for Ethereum.

“Nobody understands the road map except for like a cabal of people and they're not really doing a great job of telegraphing the view in a simplistic manner,” said Zaheer Ebtikar, co-founder of crypto hedge fund Split Capital.

Proponents had hoped Layer-2s would be a net positive for Ethereum, but the overall benefit to the network “is now less clear than it was initially,” Strahinja Savic, head of data and analytics at FRNT Financial, wrote in a note.

Rival Networks

Ether suffers from middle-child syndrome, in that it's under-performing Bitcoin, but is still large enough that only a notable uptick in institutional inflows would move the needle on price, Split Capital's Ebtikar said. Ether currently has a market capitalization of about $400 billion.

Capital is flowing to rival networks like Solana, which after Ethereum supports the most assets locked on DeFi applications, DefiLlama data shows. Solana's token is up 300% in the past 12 months.

More affordable networks such as Solana appear to be catching up to Ethereum in terms of their appeal for users, said Eliezer Ndinga, VP-Head of Strategy and Business Development at 21.co.

One key figure whose conviction is unshaken is Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Buterin said many Layer-2 teams have expressed an interest “in finding ways to be more collaborative and supportive of the Ethereum ecosystem.” Those ancillary networks are deeply integrated with Ethereum's community, he added.

Resnick at Special Mechanisms Group struck a different tone, arguing that for the first time in its history, Ethereum is in “the danger zone” in that it faces a genuine rival in Solana. Ethereum must focus on scaling “in order to preserve its users and moat in the short-term,” Resnick said.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ethereum, Crypto, Blockchains, Layer 2 Blockchains, Cryptocurrency, Ether
OnePlus 13R Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing, Could Launch Soon

Related Stories

Crypto’s ‘Middle Child’ Ethereum Flounders as Rivals Gain Ground
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 With 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  2. Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K Smart TVs Launched in India: See Price
  3. iQOO 13 Tipped to Launch in IndiaÂ with This Price Tag
  4. [Exclusive] iQOO to Enter Offline Market Starting December
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto’s ‘Middle Child’ Ethereum Flounders as Rivals Gain Ground
  2. OnePlus 13R Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing, Could Launch Soon
  3. OpenAI Sued by Canadian News Companies Over Alleged Copyright Breaches
  4. China Is Reportedly Trying to Protect Its Potatoes From Rising Temperatures and Climate Change Impact
  5. Lithium Mining Could Have Drastic Impact on Water Quality and Environment, Says Study
  6. ISRO Deploys Satellites to Monitor Cyclone Fengal Which Is Moving Towards Tamil Nadu
  7. WhatsApp Begins Testing Sticker Pack Sharing Feature on iOS, Android
  8. Youngest Exoplanet Ever Discovered Orbiting Around a Growing Protostar 520 Light-Years Away
  9. Elon Musk Says xAI Will Start an AI Game Studio ‘To Make Games Great Again’
  10. Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K TVs With Up to 75-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »