SpaceX Dragon Cargo Capsule Returns to Earth After CRS-31 Mission

The SpaceX Dragon capsule from the CRS-31 mission undocked from the ISS on December 16, 2024.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2024 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

Highlights
  • SpaceX’s Dragon capsule undocks after CRS-31 mission from the ISS
  • Experimental materials and supplies will return to Earth via splashdown
  • Astronauts to return in February 2025 aboard SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission
SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsule, part of the CRS-31 mission, undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on December 16, 2024 at 11:05 a.m. EST, according to reports. The spacecraft, carrying thousands of pounds of research materials and supplies, is expected to splash down off the coast of Florida on December 17. NASA officials confirmed that while the event will not be live-streamed, updates will be available via the agency's ISS blog.

Cargo and Research Materials on Board

CRS-31's return cargo includes experimental specimens and critical equipment used for microgravity research conducted on the ISS. As per reports, Dragon remains the sole operational cargo spacecraft capable of safely returning scientific materials to Earth. Other resupply vehicles, such as Northrop Grumman's Cygnus and Russia's Progress spacecraft, burn up during reentry, disposing of station waste.

The Dragon capsule was launched on November 4 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. It delivered approximately 2,700 kilograms of supplies, research tools, and fresh food to support the Expedition 71 astronauts.

Extended Stay of Astronauts

The crew aboard the ISS includes NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who arrived earlier this year aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. Originally planned for an eight-day mission, technical complications with Starliner led to an extended stay of nearly eight months. Sources state that both astronauts will return to Earth in February 2025 on SpaceX's Crew-9 mission.

Recovery and Post-Splashdown Research

Following splashdown, NASA will rapidly retrieve the Dragon capsule to preserve the integrity of time-sensitive experiments. According to reports, the recovered cargo will be transported to NASA's Systems Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center for further examination. This process ensures continued research on materials exposed to the microgravity environment during the mission.

 

