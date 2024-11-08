Technology News
SpaceX’s Dragon to Reboost ISS for First Time, Paving Way for Future Deorbit Mission

SpaceX’s Dragon will reboost the ISS for the first time on Nov. 8, providing essential data for its future role in deorbiting the space station.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 November 2024 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

SpaceX’s Dragon is set to perform its first reboost of the International Space Station (ISS).

  • SpaceX Dragon to perform first ISS reboost, gathering critical data
  • Reboost helps plan a future Dragon to deorbit ISS around 2030
  • NASA aims for a smooth ISS transition to private stations
SpaceX is set to carry out a first-of-its-kind manoeuvre on November 8, with its Dragon cargo capsule performing a “reboost” of the International Space Station (ISS). The 12.5-minute engine burn will lift the ISS to a higher altitude, addressing the gradual orbital decay caused by Earth's atmospheric drag. This task has traditionally been managed by Russian Soyuz vehicles, but the reboost by a SpaceX capsule signifies a shift in ISS maintenance responsibilities.

Reboost to Gather Data for Future Operations

As per a report by Space.com, the data from this reboost will support the design of a larger SpaceX Dragon vehicle, intended to deorbit the ISS when its mission ends, likely in the early 2030s. According to Jared Metter, SpaceX's Director of Flight Reliability, the results from this reboost test will inform future developments for a U.S.-led deorbit vehicle, which will be necessary as the ISS ages and new commercial stations become operational.

U.S.-Russia Collaboration on ISS Remains, Despite Tensions

While Russian Soyuz craft have traditionally handled ISS altitude adjustments, shifting political dynamics have affected international space collaborations. The ISS remains an exception, with Russian and U.S. entities working together to sustain its operations. If Russia proceeds with its own space station project, planned for launch no earlier than 2028, additional spacecraft, such as Northrop Grumman's Cygnus and SpaceX's Dragon, will be needed to replace Soyuz.

SpaceX's Record of Recent Hardware Challenges

SpaceX's upcoming reboost follows recent technical challenges with its Falcon 9 rocket, including launch delays and issues in July and August. Despite these setbacks, the Falcon 9 has since completed several successful launches, with NASA expressing confidence in SpaceX's operational safety standards. Bill Spetch, NASA's Operations and Integration Manager for the ISS, emphasised that NASA works closely with SpaceX on mission safety, particularly concerning the Dragon capsule's performance.

Space Safety Remains Top Priority

The Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel highlighted the need for continuous vigilance as hardware ages and operational demands increase. Kent Rominger, a member of the panel, cautioned against complacency in ensuring safety for both astronauts and missions, underscoring that routine operations should always maintain stringent oversight for safe spaceflight.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, International Space Station (ISS, NASA, Space Exploration, ISS Reboost, Dragon Capsule, Low Earth Orbit, Space Technology, Deorbit Mission, Falcon 9, Crew Dragon, Commercial Spaceflight, Space Operations
