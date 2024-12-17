Technology News
NASA Successfully Integrates Telescope and Instruments for Roman Space Mission

NASA's integration of the Roman Space Telescope’s payload brings the mission closer to its 2027 launch

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 December 2024 13:14 IST
NASA Successfully Integrates Telescope and Instruments for Roman Space Mission

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA's Roman Space Telescope instruments were integrated; next step: attach to the spacecraft

  • NASA completes key integration of Roman Space Telescope payload
  • Roman Space Telescope prepares for 2027 launch after instrument assembl
  • New instruments to unlock mysteries of dark energy and exoplanets
The telescope and scientific instruments for NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope have been successfully integrated at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The integration marks a significant step in the mission's development, as the payload will soon be connected to the spacecraft. According to NASA officials, this milestone ensures the observatory is on track for its anticipated completion by late 2026 and a scheduled launch no later than May 2027.

Major Payload Components Assembled

Reports indicate that the payload includes three primary components: the Wide Field Instrument, the Optical Telescope Assembly, and the Coronagraph Instrument. The Wide Field Instrument, described as a 300-megapixel infrared camera, will enable researchers to capture high-resolution, panoramic images of the universe at unprecedented speeds. The Optical Telescope Assembly features a 2.4-metre primary mirror and an advanced system of nine additional mirrors, all engineered for exceptional stability.

The Coronagraph Instrument, a technology demonstration, has been designed to study exoplanets by suppressing starlight and enabling the observation of planets orbiting other stars. The integration of these instruments aims to provide precise measurements of phenomena such as dark energy, dark matter, and cosmic structures across time and space.

Mission Advances Amid Assembly Milestones

As per statements attributed to Jody Dawson, systems engineer at NASA Goddard, the team remains focused on joining the integrated payload to the spacecraft before the year ends. Simultaneously, work is progressing on other mission elements, including the installation of solar panels and the deployable aperture cover, which will shield the telescope from unwanted light during operations.

Julie McEnery, senior project scientist, shared with media outlets that the telescope's capabilities will significantly advance astronomical research, enabling rapid and expansive sky surveys unmatched by previous missions. Assembly and testing are expected to continue through the upcoming year to meet the targeted timeline.

 

