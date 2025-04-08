Honor is gearing up to unveil a new Power series of smartphones in China. The company has announced the launch date of a Honor Power handset and teased its design. Several leaks and reports about the phone had surfaced online recently, which suggested the battery size, charging details as well as its expected chipset features. The phone is tipped to pack a large battery and a Snapdragon 7 series chipset from Qualcomm. The purported Power series phone had previously appeared on the MIIT database and China's 3C certification website.

Honor Power Launch: All We Know

The Honor Power handset will launch in China on April 15 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST), the company confirmed in a Weibo post. The phone's display appears with slim, uniform bezels and a centred, horizontal pill-shaped cutout at the top. Another post from Honor teases that the handset will be lightweight and have a thin profile.

Meanwhile, tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese) suggested in a Weibo post that the upcoming Honor Power will pack a 7,800mAh battery. However, previous reports claimed that Honor will likely launch a phone with an 8,000mAh battery soon.

The previously rumoured handset with the model number DVD-AN00 speculated to be the Honor Power, has been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset. It may see an eventual global launch and is expected to support 80W wired fast charging. We can expect to learn more details about the upcoming handset in the days leading up to the launch.

Honor is reportedly working on a Magic V5 foldable smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It could be unveiled later this year around May or June.

Notably, the company recently launched the Honor Play 60 and Honor Play 60m handsets in China with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoCs and 6,000mAh batteries. They ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0, 6.61-inch 120Hz HD+ TFT LCD screens, 13-megapixel main cameras, and 5-megapixel selfie shooters.

