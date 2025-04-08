Technology News
Honor Power Smartphone Set to Launch on April 15; Tipped to Get 7,800mAh Battery

Honor Power is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2025 14:02 IST
Honor Power Smartphone Set to Launch on April 15; Tipped to Get 7,800mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Power display appears with slim, uniform bezels

Highlights
  • Honor Power is expected to see an eventual global launch
  • The handset was reportedly spotted on several certification sites
  • The Honor Power is teased to have a pill-shaped selfie camera cutout
Honor is gearing up to unveil a new Power series of smartphones in China. The company has announced the launch date of a Honor Power handset and teased its design. Several leaks and reports about the phone had surfaced online recently, which suggested the battery size, charging details as well as its expected chipset features. The phone is tipped to pack a large battery and a Snapdragon 7 series chipset from Qualcomm. The purported Power series phone had previously appeared on the MIIT database and China's 3C certification website.

Honor Power Launch: All We Know

The Honor Power handset will launch in China on April 15 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST), the company confirmed in a Weibo post. The phone's display appears with slim, uniform bezels and a centred, horizontal pill-shaped cutout at the top. Another post from Honor teases that the handset will be lightweight and have a thin profile.

Meanwhile, tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese) suggested in a Weibo post that the upcoming Honor Power will pack a 7,800mAh battery. However, previous reports claimed that Honor will likely launch a phone with an 8,000mAh battery soon.

The previously rumoured handset with the model number DVD-AN00 speculated to be the Honor Power, has been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset. It may see an eventual global launch and is expected to support 80W wired fast charging. We can expect to learn more details about the upcoming handset in the days leading up to the launch.

Honor is reportedly working on a Magic V5 foldable smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It could be unveiled later this year around May or June.

Notably, the company recently launched the Honor Play 60 and Honor Play 60m handsets in China with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoCs and 6,000mAh batteries. They ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0, 6.61-inch 120Hz HD+ TFT LCD screens, 13-megapixel main cameras, and 5-megapixel selfie shooters.

Further reading: Honor Power, Honor Power Battery, Honor Power Charging, Honor Power Launch, Honor Power Features, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor Power Smartphone Set to Launch on April 15; Tipped to Get 7,800mAh Battery
