SpaceX Dragon Endeavour Undocks from ISS, NASA’s Crew-8 Astronauts Head Back to Earth

NASA’s Crew-8 astronauts aboard the SpaceX Dragon undock from the ISS, starting their journey back to Earth.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2024 16:50 IST
Photo Credit: NASA TV

Dragon Endeavour undocks from Harmony, captured by Canadarm2

  • SpaceX Dragon undocks from ISS, Crew-8 begins journey home
  • NASA astronauts onboard Dragon return after mission on the ISS
  • Splashdown scheduled off Florida’s coast on October 25
The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft successfully undocked from the Harmony module of the International Space Station (ISS). On board were NASA astronauts Matt Dominick, Mike Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin. The crew members, part of NASA's Crew-8 mission, began their return to Earth after spending several months aboard the ISS.

Real-Time Updates and Coverage

NASA has been providing real-time updates of the mission, featuring a live audio commentary of the crew's journey back. Although full video coverage will resume for the splashdown event, the audio feed remains active. It includes ongoing conversations between the astronauts and mission control, as well as a continuous live stream from the space station. This will help space enthusiasts and the public to stay updated as the mission progresses

Splashdown Details and Recovery Plans

The splashdown of the Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for approximately 3:29 a.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 25, off the coast of Florida. NASA's comprehensive coverage will resume at 2:15 a.m. on the same day through NASA+ and the agency's official website After the Dragon capsule lands in the ocean, recovery teams will secure the spacecraft, ensuring the safe return of the Crew-8 astronauts.

NASA's Crew-8 mission marks another successful collaboration with SpaceX, as the crew concludes its mission in orbit and returns safely to Earth. For those eager to follow this event, NASA offers multiple platforms, including its social media channels, to keep the public informed as the journey unfolds.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, Dragon Endeavour, NASA, ISS, Crew-8, Matt Dominic, Mike Barratt, Jeanette Epps, Alexander Grebenkin, Splashdown
