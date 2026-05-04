Technology News
English Edition

Falcon 9 Launches 45 Satellites in Major Global Rideshare Mission

Falcon 9 launched 45 satellites, including South Korea’s CAS500-2 Earth observation mission.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 May 2026 14:19 IST
Falcon 9 Launches 45 Satellites in Major Global Rideshare Mission
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Falcon 9 launches 45 satellites in major rideshare mission
  • Korea CAS500-2 boosts high-resolution Earth observation
  • Reusable booster lands after completing its 33rd missi
Advertisement

On May 3, 2026, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California with 45 satellites in orbit. The launch mentioned here is called CAS500-2, which means the satellite that will be sent into space through this mission. CAS500-2 is made in Korea, and it is named after its parent agency, which is the Korean Aerospace Research Institute. This event once again proves that political events can affect space exploration activities.

A Satellite Years in the Making

According to Space.com, the CAS500-2 satellite is meant for high-resolution Earth observations, such as land resource management, disaster monitoring, and agricultural observations. This satellite possesses domestically made optical cameras that can detect objects as small as 0.5 meters in resolution using grayscale images. Both CAS500-1 and CAS500-2 will fly together in opposite directions, allowing the time to visit a certain area on Earth to be cut in half to 528 kilometers above the surface. Initially, the planned launch date of the satellite was in 2022 using the Soyuz rocket by Russia; however, the launch was delayed almost four years after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

VoltSpaceX Discussion
Explore More...

A Record-Breaking Rideshare

The remaining 44 satellites, apart from the CAS500-2 satellite, were made by different companies such as Planet Labs, Lynk Global, True Anomaly, and Argotec. The seven satellites of Hawk Earth Observation microsatellite by Argotec belong to the IRIDE, which is the largest Earth observation constellation by Italy that was manufactured in collaboration with the European Space Agency. The Falcon 9 first stage returned to Vandenberg around 7.5 minutes after lift-off, which was its 33rd landing and one shy of SpaceX's all-time re-use record.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, CAS500-2
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
Flipkart Summer Sale: Top Deals on Android Phones From Motorola, Realme, Oppo and More

Related Stories

Falcon 9 Launches 45 Satellites in Major Global Rideshare Mission
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are the Top iPhone Discounts During Flipkart's Upcoming Summer Sale
  2. These Android Phones Will Be Discounted During the Upcoming Flipkart Sale
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Teased
  4. As Component Prices Surge, New Leak Reveals Possible iPhone 18 Pro Pricing
  5. These Smart TVs Will Get More Affordable During Amazon's Great Summer Sale
  6. WhatsApp Could Soon Begin Testing This Liquid Glass UI for Chats
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Begin Testing Redesigned Liquid Glass UI for Chats on iOS: Report
  2. Huawei Nova 16 Series Leak Reveals Colour Options; Huawei Nova 16 Pro Max Model Expected to Debut
  3. Itel Power 80 Geekbench Listing Reportedly Reveals Key Specifications, Features
  4. Gemini App Reportedly Gets Extensive UI Redesign on iOS With New Animated Interface
  5. Capital B Secures $1.3 Million From Adam Back for Bitcoin-Focused Strategy
  6. Oppo Reno 16 Pro Bags Multiple Certifications Including TDRA, TÜV Rheinland; Reno 16F Gets NBTC Nod
  7. Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) Chipset, Battery Capacity and Other Key Specifications Confirmed Weeks Ahead of Debut
  8. Vadam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. IMP. LIVE TOUR 2026 MAGenter Out on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Nationwide Japanese Tour
  10. OnePlus Ace 7 Leak Suggests Gamers Can Expect Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, Active Cooling
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »