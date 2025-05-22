Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Successfully Launches 23 Starlink Satellites on Brand-New Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX launched 23 Starlink V2 Mini satellites with a new Falcon 9 booster, including 13 equipped for direct-to-cell service.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 May 2025 22:14 IST
SpaceX Successfully Launches 23 Starlink Satellites on Brand-New Falcon 9 Rocket

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX launched its 60th Falcon 9 of 2025 with a new booster

Highlights
  • Falcon 9 booster B1095 debuts with flawless launch and landing
  • 13 Starlink satellites offer new Direct to Cell capability
  • SpaceX marks 60th Falcon 9 mission of 2025 with V2 Mini launch
Advertisement

SpaceX marked its 60th Falcon 9 flight of 2025 by successfully launching a brand-new Falcon 9 booster rocket on the 20th of May. This rocket carries 23 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit. Among those, 13 feature Direct to Cell capabilities. Originally, it was targeting 11:58 p.m. EDT on May 19 (0358 UTC on May 20) for the launch, but that try was aborted just before liftoff, for reasons that the company did not immediately explain. It was finally launched on Tuesday (May 20) at 11:19 p.m. EDT (0319 GMT on May 21) from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

About the launch

According to SpaceX's mission overview, this was the first-ever launch for this particular Falcon 9's (booster B1095) first stage. While most recent SpaceX missions have reused Falcon 9 boosters , a signature part of the company's cost-saving and sustainability strategy ,Tuesday's flight featured a rare first-stage debut.

The rocket successfully completed its initial mission, separating from the upper stage around two and a half minutes after liftoff. About eight minutes later, the booster made a precise landing on the SpaceX drone ship “Just Read the Instructions,” stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. This smooth recovery sets the stage for future reusability of the rocket.

Technical Advancement

Of the 23 satellites onboard, 13 were outfitted with direct-to-cell technology — a feature designed to enable satellite connectivity directly to mobile phones, especially in areas lacking terrestrial infrastructure. After reaching space, the rocket's second stage performed a short engine burn to circularize the orbit before deploying the satellites about 65 minutes after launch.

Starlink is the largest satellite megaconstellation ever constructed, consisting of about 7,500 operational satellites at the moment. And that number is growing all the time, as Tuesday's action shows.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, Starlink, Direct to Cell, Satellite Internet, Cape Canaveral, Rocket Launch, SpaceX Booster, Starlink V2 Mini, SpaceX 2025 Launches
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sony Bravia 2 II Series With X1 Picture Processor and Google TV OS Launched in India: Price, Specifications
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series Processors Launched Alongside Radeon RX 9060 XT, Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPUs

Related Stories

SpaceX Successfully Launches 23 Starlink Satellites on Brand-New Falcon 9 Rocket
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15s Pro Design, Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch Today
  2. Vi Rolls Out 'Nonstop Hero' Plan With Truly Unlimited Data and Calls
  3. Sam Altman Reportedly Drops Clues About 'Secret' AI Device With Jony Ive
  4. Tecno Pova Curve 5G India Launch Date Announced
  5. Mistral's Coding Agent Devstral Outperforms OpenAI's GPT-4.1 Mini
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Successfully Launches 23 Starlink Satellites on Brand-New Falcon 9 Rocket
  2. Polaris Wasn’t Always the North Star: How Earth’s Wobble Shifts the Celestial Pole
  3. Scientists Warn of Inadequate Solar Storm Forecasting: What You Need to Know
  4. NASA’s Perseverance Explores Mars' Oldest Rocks in Krokodillen Region
  5. New Study Uses AI to Reveal Dry Origins of Mars’ Mysterious Slope Streaks
  6. Ancient 14,000-Year-Old Solar Storm Revealed as Strongest Ever Recorded in Earth’s History
  7. New Study Confirms TeV Halos Are Common in Middle-Aged Pulsars
  8. Capuchin Monkeys Abduct Baby Howler Monkeys on Panama’s Jicarón Island, New Study Reveals
  9. Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  10. Devika & Danny OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch It Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »