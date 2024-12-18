Technology News
SpaceX Launches NROL-149 Spy Satellites for NRO with Successful Rocket Landing

Falcon 9 rocket launches NROL-149 mission, supporting U.S. intelligence operations

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2024 21:30 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the NROL-149 from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Dec. 17, 2024

Highlights
  • NROL-149 mission carries advanced spy satellites for U.S. intelligence
  • Falcon 9's first-stage successfully lands on "Of Course I Still Love Yo
  • SpaceX marks its 127th successful launch of 2024 with this mission
A Falcon 9 rocket launched the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO)'s NROL-149 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, at 8:19 a.m. EST on December 17, as per reports. The flight carried next-generation spy satellites designed for the United States' intelligence needs. The reusable first-stage booster successfully landed on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Pacific Ocean, marking SpaceX's 384th recovery of an orbital-class rocket. According to mission details shared by SpaceX, this was the company's 127th launch of the year.

Details of the Mission and Payload

The NROL-149 mission is reported to be part of a broader initiative by the NRO to deploy "proliferated architecture" satellites, described in earlier mission updates as smaller, resilient spacecraft equipped for advanced reconnaissance capabilities. These satellites, believed to be based on SpaceX's Starlink platform but modified for intelligence purposes, are intended to enhance national security operations, as per sources. The NRO confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that this launch concluded its eighth and final mission for 2024.

Booster Reuse and Flight History

According to sources, the Falcon 9 booster used in this mission had flown twice before, deploying other NRO satellites (NROL-113 and NROL-167) and NASA's DART asteroid impact mission. SpaceX's commitment to reusability was highlighted again with this successful recovery. Details regarding the deployment of the NROL-149 payloads remain undisclosed due to the classified nature of national security missions.

A Year of Proliferated Architecture Missions

As per reports, this marks the sixth proliferated architecture mission for the NRO this year, with previous launches — NROL-146, NROL-186, NROL-113, NROL-167, and NROL-126 — also utilising SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets. The series represents a shift towards deploying numerous smaller satellites to improve resilience and capability in space-based intelligence, though official specifics remain classified.

 

Comments

